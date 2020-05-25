Fresno man charged with DUI in SR 43 collision

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – A Selma woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries May 24 after a Fresno man ran a red light and struck her car, according to a report from the Fresno California Highway Patrol.

The man, Alvaro Roman, 31, of Fresno, has since been arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence of drugs. He was medically cleared and booked at Fresno County Jail for DUI, causing injury.

The initial call came in at 10:35 p.m. May 24 about a collision on Mountain View Avenue east of State Route 43.

CHP officers and medical personnel responded to find Roman had been driving a Ford Focus east on Mountain View Avenue. He was west of State Route 43 and approaching a steady red light at the State Route 43 intersection.

Meanwhile, Edwina Cervantes, 27, of Selma, was driving a Toyota Corolla east on Mountain View Avenue, just east of State Route 43.

Because of Roman’s level of intoxication, he drove around another vehicle stopped at the intersection, ran the red signal light, and continued through the intersection.

Roman immediately collided into the rear of Cervantes’ Toyota, causing his Ford to veer to the right and collide with a telephone pole.