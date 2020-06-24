You are the owner of this article.
Fresno man arrested in attempted homicide, carjacking
Fresno man arrested in attempted homicide, carjacking

Fresno man: Attempted homicide, carjacking

Nathaniel Hollins, 36, of Fresno, reportedly rammed a Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputy patrol unit, nearly striking a deputy, as shown in this Dinuba convenience store’s surveillance video. Hollins has been booked into the Adult Pretrial Facility on charges of attempted homicide on a peace officer and carjacking.

 Laura Brown

KINGSBURG – A Fresno man is custody after allegedly stealing one car, crashing into and stealing another and then ramming that car into a Tulare County Sheriff’s patrol unit, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s office. A video released by the agency shows the suspect also nearly hit a TCSO deputy as he attempted to drive off.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Avenue 384 and Road 48 southeast of Kingsburg for a carjacking around 10:15 p.m. on June 20.

Two victims at the rural intersection said that a BMW sedan crashed into them and the man behind the wheel ran off. That same man shortly thereafter returned and physically assaulted the victims, forcing them out of their car. The suspect then drove off in the victims’ car.

The victims’ car was found about 10 minutes later at a convenience store in Dinuba.

TCOS Deputies attempted to negotiate with the suspect, Nathaniel Hollins, 36, of Fresno, for 10 minutes, but he ignored all commands. Deputies also deployed a PepperBall, but the suspect reportedly still failed to surrender or comply with instructions.

Deputies continued to try and negotiate with Hollins, however he then hit the gas pedal and rammed the car into a Tulare County Sheriff’s patrol unit. A deputy nearby was nearly struck.

The vehicle Hollins was driving was ultimately disabled and the suspect was taken into custody. He was booked into the Adult Pretrial Facility for attempted homicide on a peace officer and carjacking.

As TCSO Detectives investigated, they learned the BMW was reported stolen out of Fresno. Hollins had been identified as the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 733-6218 or 733-6218, which may be called 24 hours a day. Information may also be left anonymously at 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.

