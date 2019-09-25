FRESNO – The Big Fresno Fair is Oct. 2-14 and this year features a variety of musical concerts. Pre-sales tickets for fair admission and concerts are already underway.
Concert performers this year include Chris Janson, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Keith Sweat, Zara Larsson, Christian Nodal, Paul Anka, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Newsboys, Tower of Power & War, Ice Cube, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots, Festival del Mariachi and Willie Nelson.
There will also be free entertainment, fair food, carnival rides, horse racing, museums, exhibits, a brew fest, fall wine festival, mutton bustin’ and the Showdown-eSports Experience.
Local participants will have a variety of art, plant, livestock, agriculture, gem and mineral, commerce and industry, craft, greenhouse and 4-H and FFA projects on display in the exhibit buildings.
Nicole Jimenez is among local artists that have entered the Fair competitions. She shared pictures of two of her pieces entitled “The Fighter-Albert Gonzales” and “Grandpa Ramirez.”
The first was inspired by a professional mixed-martial arts fighter from Fresno.
“He’s a two-time 559 Fights champion,” she said of the subject of that piece.
The second is “a portrait of my great-grandpa who was a local farm owner,” she said.
Such showings will be in the Fine Arts & Photograph building where a colorful gallery of paintings, sculptures and photographs will be on display. More than 1,400 items are exhibited each year. Plus, there will be live art demonstrations.
Pre-sales go through Oct. 1 and ticket-buyers can get $2 off of admission for all ages and up to $7 off unlimited carnival ride wristbands at participating Save Mart or FoodMaxx stores.
The $5 entry day is Oct. 2 and Fans & Followers day is Oct. 3. For more details on how to save on admission, log on to https://www.fresnofair.com/p/plan/deals-discounts.
You have free articles remaining.
Gates open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to midnight on Fridays, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays.
The main carnival’s hours are 3 p.m. to closing Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to closing Saturdays and Sundays. The Kiddie Land Carnival is open from noon to closing Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children from ages 6 to 12, free for children 5 and younger, $8 for seniors 62 and older, $8 for military with valid identification. Visa and MasterCard accepted at admission gates.
Season passes are $38 and allow you to visit the fair every day. A photo ID is required to use season passes. They may be purchased online, by phone or at the Fair Administration Box Office. All season passes must be picked up at the Administration Box Office prior to entrance into the Fair; a photo ID is required.
Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $30 for Monday through Thursday and $35 for Friday through Sunday.
Parking is $15 at the Chance Avenue lot, $10 for the Butler Avenue and Infield lot and at the Butler West lot, $5 at the Maple/Butler lot and $5 at the Cedar/Ventura lot.
On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the 9th annual 4.0 & Above event takes place where local students from eighth grade through high school seniors who have a GPA of 4.0 or higher as of Spring 2019 get to attend the fair for free and where prizes are awarded at the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand at 6:30 p.m.
Qualified eighth graders have the chance to win iPads, laptops and Visa gift cards. The high school students have the opportunity to win a new 2020 Toyota Corolla.
There is also a Big Band Review at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 taking place at the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand. An awards ceremony takes place at 5 p.m.
For maps, event calendars, deals and discounts and more details, log on to www.fresnofair.com
