FRESNO – Here are some of the highlights we have happening at The Big Fresno Fair today. See their daily schedule with a list of all the activities at https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/ivm0UvkKf1
General Fair Prices:
- Adults: $12
- Children 6-12: $8
- Children 5 and under: FREE
- Seniors 62 and over: $8
- Active military with I.D.: $8
Hours:
- Gates: 11 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Main Carnival: 3 p.m. to Close
- Kiddie Carnival: Noon to Close
Discount:
- Fans & Followers Day: Big Fresno Fair Facebook fans, Twitter and Instagram followers will get into the Fair FREE from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. TODAY only. A barcode has been posted to our social handles and all people have to do is pull up that photo with barcode and show it at the gates when you get in! Plus, this day is also $2 Carnival Rides where every ride is just $2 per ride all day long! Valid for all carnival rides in Kiddie Land and the Main Carnival Area.
Horse Racing:
Horse Racing in Fresno is back today. Every October when The Big Fresno Fair comes to town, so does the excitement of live horse racing during the Fair’s nine days of racing. Whatever vantage point you enjoy it from – Turf Club, Luxury Deck, Box Seats, Reserved Seats or Ground Floor - there is no denying the incredible energy of the sport!
2019 Race Dates
- Thursday, October 3 – Sunday, October 6
- Thursday, October 10 – Monday, October 14
Post Time for all races is 1:15 p.m. Post Times are subject to change.
Special Events
- Fair Education Program | Today is the first day of our Fair Education Program where students get to come out the Fair as part of an educational field trip to learn all about agriculture, history of our area and much more! Students start arriving at 8:30 a.m. and are here until about 12 p.m.
- NEW Big Fresno Fair Food Fight | It is competition day!!! This new food competition will put our concessionaires to the test and see who the judges think has the Best Savory, Best Sweet and Best Beverage! The competition will take place on the Pavilion Stage Thursday, October 3 from 2:00p – 3:00 p.m. Come out to see what food items take the title of the very best from your panel of judges!
Exhibit activities:
Wells Fargo Ag Building
- Community Display Winners Announced: We will be announcing our community display winners in the Ag building and the volunteers will be onsite to hear the announcement and take a picture in front of their winning display. It’s all happening at 10 a.m. Come out and see the people behind the beautiful displays in the Ag building.
- Monstrosities: One of the most unique displays – come experience fruits, vegetables and nuts that have grown into grotesque shapes and unusually large proportions. Not suitable for the market, they make their way to the Fair for family fun and entertainment!
- Home Gardener: Catch gardening at its best! This display features the products of all home-grown varieties.
- Fine Arts & Photography
- Community Mural Event: Take part in the Fair’s Community Mural Event where our creative community comes together to produce an eclectic work of art! Participate in the Community Mural Event on October 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It will be lead Ben and Lisa Short.
- “Sierra to the Sea” Competition: This art competition calls on the best original artwork to depict the 2019 Big Fresno Fair theme “Sierra to the Sea”. Entries can be in any medium and is open to any interested artist. Come showcase your artistic talent and show the judges what the Fair theme means to you!
Featured Entertainment
- Table Mountain Concert Series Show: Creedence Clearwater Revisited: Classic Rock group, Creedence Clearwater Revisited is coming to the 2019 Big Fresno Fair on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Coors Light and Toyota! Ticket prices are $33, $23, $18. Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform their hit songs! New members of the band include Kurt Griffey, Dan McGuinness and Steve Gunner joining the rhythm section. You don’t want to miss Creedence Clearwater Revisited as they prepare to stop at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair during their farewell tour dubbed as “The Final Revival Tour!” Date: Thursday, October 3; Time: 7 p.m.; Price: $18 | $23 | $33
- Run 4 Cover performs in the Save Mart Beer & Wine Garden from 8:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
- Local musician Patrick Contreras is performing everyday throughout grounds to delight Fairgoers! His performances today are: 11:30 p.m. Pavilion Stage; 2:30 p.m. Save Mart Beer & Wine Garden; 5:30 p.m. Save Mart Beer & Wine Garden. In addition to hours of entertainment throughout the grounds during the day and evening!
Livestock
- 8 a.m.: College Dairy Cattle Show Breeding & Showmanship-Classes will be judged immediately following FFA/4h Meat Goat Showmanship.
- 10 a.m.: Jr Pygmy Goat Showmanship 4-H/Ind; FFA/Ind; Pygmy Goat Breeding; Pygmy Goat Parent/Leader Showman
- 6 p.m.: Dog exhibition-Touchdown Agility Club
