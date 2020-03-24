You are the owner of this article.
Fresno County update: Now 18 COVID cases
Fresno County update: Now 18 COVID cases

Fresno County: 18 cases now

David Pomaville, Director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, spoke at the Selma Health Care Board recently before any COVID cases had been found. They’ve now confirmed 18 cases in Fresno County.

 Laura Brown

FRESNO – On March 24, the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) received notification of additional cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Fresno County. The FCDPH Communicable Disease Investigation program is identifying and tracing close contacts of all confirmed cases. More positive cases are anticipated in the upcoming days and weeks.

A report will follow today’s 4 p.m. teleconference press conference called by the FCDPH.

“We’re in for some ominous times,” Dr. Rais Vohra, FCDPH Interim Health Officer, said in the press conference.

They have verified 18 positive cases, six of which are traveled-related, two are person- to-person and the rest are under investigation.

For additional information and updated numbers in Fresno County, please visit www.fcdph.org/COVID19.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

