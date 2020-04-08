Fresno County reports 2 COVID-related deaths

FRESNO — Two COVID-19 related deaths in Fresno County have now been reported by the Fresno County Department of Public Health as of Monday, April 6.
In reporting the first case, the FCDPH said the patient had no history of travel or known contact with a COVID-19 infected individual. The patient’s exposure is unknown at this time. The individual was over 65 years of age. The second death was also an elderly man.
“We may not see our peak until the end of this month,” Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said in an April 6 livestreamed press conference.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family,” Dr. Rais said of the first victims. “These tragic deaths reminds us that we all must continue taking measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and protect the most vulnerable members of our community from this disease.”
Vohra said those considered most at-risk for developing complications from COVID-19 include older adults and individuals with chronic disease such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease. In some cases, even younger and middle age adults may become ill enough to require hospitalization.
Dr. Vohra continued to emphasize distancing, stringent personal hygiene with hand washing, and daily home/workspace cleanliness as means to prevent the disease’s spread.
The public is now encouraged to use face masks and coverings by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain. This caution comes as a person may have the virus but may not yet be displaying COVID symptoms.
Kingsburg
At Kingsburg’s COVID information website, https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/400/Coronavirus-COVID-19, it’s reported that “There are no known cases of Coronavirus in Kingsburg as of [April 6].”
Kingsburg residents 65 years and older may participate in the Senior Center’s home delivery lunch program, by contacting the Senior Center from 8-11 a.m. Monday-Friday at 897-3013.
Selma
Selma officials also remind residents and businesses that the City remains under stay-at-home orders from the Governor of California. This means that:
- Except for essential services, all Selma residents should remain at home, and all non-essential businesses should remain closed until further notice.
- For businesses, employees needing information or assistance please call 891-2260. You may also call to report a non-essential business in operation.
For information regarding essential businesses and other COVID-19 related resources, visit www.developselma.com
City parks
City park amenities will be closed on Easter weekend; the City of Selma still encourages its residents to go outdoors for exercise purposes; however, residents who choose to do so should maintain six feet of social distancing at all times and note that school grounds are not open to the public. This means that team sports such as basketball, which requires close contact, are prohibited.
Residents should remember that you can carry the COVID-19 virus without showing any symptoms. This means that while you may not feel sick, you can still spread the virus to family members at home. This is why it is so important to take precautionary measures seriously.
Precautionary measures include six feet of social spacing at all times, washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
As of April 3, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended that all residents wear nonmedical masks when leaving the home.
Services for at-risk population
Services are available to assist at-risk residents with grocery shopping and delivery, or transportation to medical appointments as necessary. To inquire about available services, contact the Senior Center at 891-2239 or City Hall at 891-2200. In Kingsburg, call 897-3013.
For additional information on the Governor’s order, log on to: https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/
Online resources
- Fresno County Department of Public Health: www.fcdph.org/covid19
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/covid19
- California Department of Public Health: www.cdph.ca.gov/covid19
