Fresno County reports 2 COVID-related deaths

City parks

City park amenities will be closed on Easter weekend; the City of Selma still encourages its residents to go outdoors for exercise purposes; however, residents who choose to do so should maintain six feet of social distancing at all times and note that school grounds are not open to the public. This means that team sports such as basketball, which requires close contact, are prohibited.

Residents should remember that you can carry the COVID-19 virus without showing any symptoms. This means that while you may not feel sick, you can still spread the virus to family members at home. This is why it is so important to take precautionary measures seriously.

Precautionary measures include six feet of social spacing at all times, washing hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer, and covering your mouth with your elbow when you cough or sneeze.

As of April 3, the Centers for Disease Control has recommended that all residents wear nonmedical masks when leaving the home.

Services for at-risk population