Fresno County Public Libraries reopen for limited service

FRESNO COUNTY – The Fresno County Public Library has reopened to provide limited services at most of its branches beginning Monday, May 18.

Services will include the ability to place holds by phone, checkout material and obtain printouts via mobile printing options. The exact details for the delivery of these services will vary from branch to branch depending on factors such as the design of the building and the availability of staff.

“The Fresno County Public Library appreciates our community’s patience and understanding as we navigate through unchartered waters at this time in bringing services back to our community,” County Librarian Raman Bath said. “We ask that you call your local branches for more service details, please adhere to social distancing practice thoroughly and take all precautions to protect yourself from the COVID-19 virus.”

FCPL will be serving the public, but in a limited capacity out of an abundance of caution for all members of the community. At this time, only library staff may enter the buildings.

Patrons may still reserve books and other library materials and staff will have it ready to pick up at a designated time and place outside of the branches. If printed copies are needed, the same arrangement can be made via mobile printing options.