Fresno County Health Department releases latest COVID stats

FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) received notification of additional cases of COVID-19. These cases include the following:
Total Cases: 173
• 36 Travel-Related
• 44 Close-Contact / Person-to-Person
• 58 Community-Spread / Unknown Source
• 35 Under-Investigation
Total Deaths: 3
Ever Hospitalized: 37
Recovered: 10*
*Recovered= Cases who have been laboratory cleared or cleared by non-laboratory methods.
Statistics for Fresno County
Last updated: 6 p.m. April 9.
Total Individuals Monitored to Date: 1091
Currently Being Monitored: 220
Test Results Received and Processed: 2,744*
Tests Conducted: 275A new interactive Fresno County COVID-19 Epidemiology Update is available on our website and includes the following:
• Number of COVID-19 Cases by Community
• New COVID-19 Cases by Date Lab Result Received
• COVID-19 Cases by Gender
• Total COVID-19 Cases by Route of Transmission
• Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group
For updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, please visit www.fcdph.org/covid19
