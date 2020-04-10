You are the owner of this article.
Fresno County Health Department releases latest COVID stats
Fresno County Health Department releases latest COVID stats

FRESNO – The Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) received notification of additional cases of COVID-19. These cases include the following:

Total Cases: 173

• 36 Travel-Related

• 44 Close-Contact / Person-to-Person

• 58 Community-Spread / Unknown Source

• 35 Under-Investigation

Total Deaths: 3

Ever Hospitalized: 37

Recovered: 10*

*Recovered= Cases who have been laboratory cleared or cleared by non-laboratory methods.

Statistics for Fresno County

Last updated: 6 p.m. April 9.

Total Individuals Monitored to Date: 1091

Currently Being Monitored: 220

Test Results Received and Processed: 2,744*

Tests Conducted: 275A new interactive Fresno County COVID-19 Epidemiology Update is available on our website and includes the following:

• Number of COVID-19 Cases by Community

• New COVID-19 Cases by Date Lab Result Received

• COVID-19 Cases by Gender

• Total COVID-19 Cases by Route of Transmission

• Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group

For updated numbers of COVID-19 cases in Fresno County, please visit www.fcdph.org/covid19

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

