SELMA – Selma’s current law is that every December whoever is serving as mayor is rotated for the next year according to seniority on the City Council.
As of their Dec. 2 meeting, that is now Louis Franco. At the beginning of that meeting, the Council members rotated seats and the mayor pro tem was also changed. Councilwoman Sara Guerra and John Trujillo were voted into office during the same election; however Guerra netted the higher number of votes and thus will serve as mayor pro tem.
Guerra wished the Franco “the best of luck” in his position.
“You’re stepping into a situation with a very strong foundation,” she said once they were seated. “Our city has had very trying years due to events out of our control. We look to the future to work together and to make our city more prosperous and a safer place to live.”
Franco thanked his wife Lisa Franco and his family for their support as they make a sacrifice of time for the opportunity to serve.
“They’re the ones making the sacrifice for us to be up here,” he said.
Franco said when he moved to Selma more than four decades ago as a child, he never envisioned he’d be helping lead the City. Here is more of his statement from that December meeting:
“I chose to serve this community because I love Selma and I really care about the people here. Selma is where I met my wife. Selma is where I chose to raise my children. Selma is where my grandchildren are being raised. I want to achieve the best community for them and for you and your family. I often said that Selma’s greatest resources are Selma’s residents and community members. Very shortly in this meeting, we’re going to see some excellent examples of exceptional people that make up our community.
“As great as our residents are, we need to do more as a unified community. I feel that the quality of our life has slowly eroded over the last two decades. Selma has lost some of the shine it once had. Selma has basically become stagnant over the last decade. We haven’t built a housing subdivision in this community in over 15 years. Our infrastructure is still in critical state. We haven’t built a park in 34 years, yet our population has doubled in that time frame.
“We need to ask ourselves, even though there’s progress we are making, it is enough? We need to ask ourselves, are we satisfied and happy with the current quality of life in Selma? If your answer is ‘no,’ we need to ask ourselves, what are we willing to do to make it better?
“The community of Selma and its residents deserve better, and we all together can do better. I have no doubt, by working together, that we can move this community and achieve the community of our dreams. But it starts with the Council. How Selma chooses its mayor isn’t the issue. What matters are our actions of the mayor and Council while we’re on the dais here. As Council members, we need to raise our expectations of ourselves and those who are serving this community. Council and City staff exists to serve you. But if we’re understaffed, you’re being underserved.
“We must be mindful that we can always do better. By maintaining our staffing levels, and trying to always improve our skill set, we can better serve the community.
“As a Council we need to work diligently and together to get our community moving in forward in a forward and efficient manner.
At this time, this city does not have a capital improvement plan. So we’re unable to sustain the critical needs of our community like our city’s infrastructure. We must develop a plan to protect our city: A realistic five, 10, 15-year plan where the Council can strategically maintain the needs of the City. This Council, and future Councils, must stay focused and adhere to the plan as time moves on.
“Because a capital improvement plan is really a community, quality-of-life improvement plan. It’s a promise, it’s a contract, that if we stay the course our community will grow and our quality of life will grow with it.
“As I stated, I love this town and I believe in Selma and its community members. But like other communities, we are not immune to misfortune and tragedy. How we react when faced with such challenges will determine how fast we move ahead.
“Are we going to come together with compassion and support during hard times? Or, are we going to lash out and point fingers at each other? In the same token, we are not immune to good fortune. In fact, we have a greater say in our good fortune than our misfortune. It’s up to us as a community to determine which path we’re going to take.
“I hope you join me and my colleagues up here on the dais, and be part of the team that builds a superior Selma for all of us.
“To recap my thoughts, there are three principles I think we should really follow moving forward in the coming year: teamwork, planning and service.
“Teamwork: We must work as a team on all levels in our community and it starts with the mayor and city council.
“Planning: We must plan for our successes [and] develop a capital improvement plan to address the needs of our city such as sewer infrastructure and service. We all need to better serve our community, filling our staff vacancies and looking for ways for our staff to grow to better serve our community.
“Thank you for allowing me to serve this community. I’ll do my best as your mayor to make our community as exceptional as we can make it. Thank you.”
