FRESNO – A new grant offered at California State University is going to help K-12 teacher candidates get the mentoring they need to prevent job turnover.
The CSU Office of the Chancellor announced the formation of a CSU Residency Year Service Scholarship Program. This statewide program is provided by a $3.1 million grant from the S. D. Bechtel, Jr. Foundation.
Stephen D. Bechtel, Jr. created the Foundation to address issues that challenge the health and prosperity of the state.
The program will augment other sources of student financial aid, such as Pell Grants and Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education grants.
The scholarship will support candidates in residency programs so they can apprentice and co-teach alongside an expert mentor teacher. Teacher candidates will also receive constructive feedback of in-class instruction and interaction with students.
Nationally recognized research from the Learning Policy Institute and National Center for Teacher Residencies found that high-quality residency program graduates enter their classroom with more effective skills, outperform teachers who do not participate in residency programs and have lower job turnover than other new teachers.
“These service scholarships will equip 300 aspiring teachers with the hands-on experience necessary to succeed on the first day of their teaching careers,” said CSU’s Assistant Vice Chancellor of Educator Preparation and Public School Programs Marquita Grenot-Scheyer.
“The year-long experience in one classroom with one teacher, supported by the generous teaching grant, will provide necessary financial support, enabling candidates to focus on their students’ learning and sharpen their teaching skills.”
The residency program is scheduled to begin in fall 2019 and will allow the CSU to make service scholarships in the amount of $10,000 available to 300 dedicated teacher candidates.
“The Program supports educators and helps align their preparation with innovative practices,” S. D. Bechtel, Jr. Foundation President Lauren B. Dachs said. “Funding for this high-impact recruiting and retention program will ensure teacher candidates are prepared to work in high-needs districts teaching K-12 students in a meaningful and effective way.”
The CSU’s teacher preparation program is the largest in the state and among the largest in the nation, producing more than half of California’s new teachers.
To find out more about how CSU is preparing California’s future teachers and educators, visit their website: https://www2.calstate.edu/impact-of-the-csu/teacher-education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.