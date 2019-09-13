SELMA – In a brief special meeting Sept. 13, Selma’s mayor announced that the legal firm of Casso & Sparks was no longer working with the City and that an offer to another legal firm for special counsel services was being negotiated.
In her letter dated Sept. 11 to the mayor and councilmembers, Attorney Bianca Sparks Rojas wrote “good cause exists to terminate the legal services agreement between Casso & Sparks, LLP and the City of Selma, and all related City entities.”
She did not elaborate as to what those causes were.
The firm replacing Casso & Sparks was not announced just then; however the Sept. 15 City Council agenda shows that Fresno’s previously ousted Costanzo & Associates would be offered the job on a monthly retainer of $4,500. Additional services will cost $145 per hour for Neal Costanzo’s services and $135 for other attorney employees. For litigation services, Costanzo will be paid $165 per hour and $155 per hour for attorney employees of their firm. Funds to hire Costanzo will come from the general fund, the staff report in the agenda packet shows.
Rojas had been hired in July 2018 to replace Costanzo. He had been voted out in June 2018 in a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Jim Avalos dissenting.
Avalos at the time said he wanted to keep Costanzo on “because I felt he was needed for the city of Selma still. There are projects on the line that are very important.”
Rojas confirmed that she had submitted a resignation letter that was effective as of noon on Friday, Sept. 13.
“I have nothing bad to say about the City,” she said in a phone interview. “It was a pleasure serving the City and its residents and I wish the City nothing but the best in the future. There’s a lot of exciting projects and I wish the City well with all of that.”
The three Council members present at the special meeting - Mayor Scott Robertson, Avalos and Councilwoman Sarah Guerra - voted in favor of making the new legal service agreement. Councilman John Trujillo was not available because of the short notice of the special meeting, he said. Councilman Louis Franco was not yet available by email to comment regarding his absence.
No public comments were made.
Upon return from the closed session at the Friday meeting, Robertson announced that Council had given direction to City Manager Teresa Gallavan to “negotiate the terms and report back to Council with the results.”
On page 35 of the Sept. 16 agenda, it states that “until another city attorney is appointed by the City Council, the special counsel is responsible to evaluate projects and their legal issues and provides recommended options to minimize legal risk and ensure due process in City decisions and has the authority to enforce Selma’s municipal code to represent the City in litigation.”
The next Selma City Council meeting is 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at City Hall, 1710 Tucker St. Agendas are available online at http://www.cityofselma.com/council/meetings.htm.
