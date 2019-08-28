FRESNO – Selma and Kingsburg residents interested in getting the flu vaccine may want to mark their calendars for two upcoming opportunities offered through the Fresno County Department of Public Health.
The Health Department announced the local 2019-2020 flu season vaccination clinic schedule as follows:
Selma: 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Nick Medina Senior Center, 2301 Selma St.
Kingsburg: 1-3 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Kingsburg Senior Center, 1450 Ellis St.
These groups are considered to be at a higher risk for complications from the flu and should consider having the vaccination:
Caregivers
Pregnant women
Children six months of age
Individuals 60 years and older
People with chronic medical conditions
Health care workers
The 2019-2020 flu vaccine is designed to protect against the viruses that are most likely to cause disease this season. While it cannot prevent all cases of the flu, the vaccine is the best defense against the disease and the potential serious complications from it that can include pneumonia and or death.
After receiving the vaccine, it takes about two weeks for protection to develop and protection lasts several months to a year. If a child nine years or younger is receiving their first flu vaccine, they should receive two vaccines this season separated by a timeframe of four weeks.
Health officials are encouraging everyone over the age of six months to get vaccinated, regardless of age or health status.
Fresno County residents with insurance coverage should contact their health care provider regarding flu vaccination availability. Vaccines may also be available at physician offices, clinics, pharmacies and at special flu vaccination events promoted in retail stores.
Information regarding flu vaccination opportunities is online at www.flu.gov.
Dr. Ken Bird, Fresno County Deputy Health Officer, said the goal is to “protect yourself, protect your loved ones, protect our community and vaccinate.”
For dates, times and locations of other FCDPH flu vaccination clinics for Fresno County residents, visit www.fcdph.org/flu or call the toll-free immunization information line at 1-888-993-3003.
For additional information about the flu season, contact the FCDPH Immunization Program at 600-3550.
