KINGSBURG – There were 26 entries in the 2019 Swedish Festival Flower and Garden Show Competition held inside the Village Mall where locals competed for first through third-place in hobbyist, youth and container categories.
Ryan Hambleton won a 1st place in the youth category and Best of Show.
The event is sponsored by For the Birds Garden Gifts shop owned by Tim and Johanna Alexander.
“This is an actual competition, judged anonymously by three floral/horticultural specialists,” Johanna Alexander said. “It is enjoyable seeing the different exhibits; the imagination and work put into each arrangement or garden.”
Winners are awarded Village Mall gift certificates.
The results are:
Container garden category: Julie Hess-1st place.
Floral category: Ana Diaz-1st place, Maria Hernandez-2nd place, Ashley Clifton-3rd place, Daisy Avalos and Bianca Mendoza-special recognition.
Youth category: Ryan Hambleton-1st place and Best of Show, Jack Hambleton-2nd place, Caitlyn Van Laar-3rd place.
“Floral and 4-H students and their advisors and parents have been very supportive. It is a nice event for the community and festival and is open to all age groups,” Alexander said.
