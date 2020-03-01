Floral Avenue ramp closure

SELMA – The Floral Avenue off-ramp off State Route 99 is scheduled to be closed for maintenance from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, the California Department of Transportation reported in a press release.

The closure involves the southbound State Route 99 to State Route 43/Floral Avenue off-ramp. Crews will be performing maintenance operations at this time.

There will be a signed detour in place.

Closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, because of delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.

Caltrans asks commuters to ‘Slow for the Cone Zone,’ drive with extra care and allow additional travel time while traveling near the work zone. Be alert for construction personnel.

