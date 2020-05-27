Flood named as Swedish Festival Queen

Q: What do you like about the idea of serving as an ambassador for the community in this role?

A: I always love going to the Kingsburg events and this role puts a whole new perspective on it. I enjoy getting involved and with this role I feel I get to play a very significant part, as Queen, which I am so honored to get to do.

Q: Now, this is not a typical year and there is no telling exactly when and how some of the traditional Kingsburg Chamber events will take place. So, how will you do your best to represent Kingsburg in the meantime?

A: During this time, I strive to keep a positive outlook on the future. I continue to support local businesses, such as the opening of Bella Creamery. I also loved Christin Holt’s idea to put up Swedish Flags in the front yards of homes to keep the Swedish tradition alive when there was no festival. More promotion of this could spread spirit among Kingsburg’s community.

Q: What are you most looking forward to as Swedish Queen?

A: As Swedish Queen, I am most looking forward to being the “cheerleader” of Kingsburg. Attending the events around town has always been a part of my life, but now I feel like I’m passing down a tradition, something near and dear to the heart of our town.