Flood named as Swedish Festival Queen

KINGSBURG – Kingsburg High sophomore Chelsea Flood was named by the Swedish Festival Committee as the 2020-2021 Queen.
“Our hope for Chelsea this coming year is that as things return to normal, she’ll not only have many functions to attend but that because of all we’ve been through, there will be an extra level of excitement and happiness to make her year especially enjoyable,” said Sonja Duffy of the Swedish Festival Committee.
Duffy said their usual routine of interviewing applicants at a local park had to be changed to comply with COVID-19 precautions. So instead, the interviews were conducted through Zoom.
Typically, whoever is chosen as the Queen is crowned during the pea soup and pancake supper at the Swedish Festival and then, throughout the year, attends Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce and City of Kingsburg events to represent the community.
“The crowning normally takes place on the first day of the festival, but this year it will take place at the Santa Lucia Parade,” Duffy said. “Our hope is that Chelsea will enjoy that evening as much as she would have enjoyed the Swedish Festival and that we’ll be able to make it just as special for her.”
We asked Chelsea some questions so the community could learn more about this year’s Swedish Festival Queen. Here’s what she wrote:
Q: What grade are you in and where do you attend school?
A: I am a sophomore at Kingsburg High School and I’m 16 years old.
Q: Tell us about things you are involved in at school and your community.
A: I am involved with my Concordia Lutheran Church’s Youth Group call CYT. I am also in Kingsburg High School’s band. I play in percussion. In FFA, I show rabbits. I was an officer last year and I’m in the floral team. I am also in our town’s Girl Scouts and help lead the little girls, Daisy’s, when we have meetings. I’m also a 4.0 student.
Q: Who is in your family?
A: My parents are Lisa and Dennis Flood and I have an older brother, 18, and a younger sister, 9.
Q: Are you Swedish or Scandinavian, or what is your heritage?
A: I am a quarter Swedish and a quarter Danish, and the rest is German, French Canadian and English.
Q: What made you want to apply to be Swedish Queen?
A: I remember being a five-year-old little girl at the Swedish Festival and seeing the Queen while she represented our town with such honor and fantasizing about someday being her
Q: What do you like about the idea of serving as an ambassador for the community in this role?
A: I always love going to the Kingsburg events and this role puts a whole new perspective on it. I enjoy getting involved and with this role I feel I get to play a very significant part, as Queen, which I am so honored to get to do.
Q: Now, this is not a typical year and there is no telling exactly when and how some of the traditional Kingsburg Chamber events will take place. So, how will you do your best to represent Kingsburg in the meantime?
A: During this time, I strive to keep a positive outlook on the future. I continue to support local businesses, such as the opening of Bella Creamery. I also loved Christin Holt’s idea to put up Swedish Flags in the front yards of homes to keep the Swedish tradition alive when there was no festival. More promotion of this could spread spirit among Kingsburg’s community.
Q: What are you most looking forward to as Swedish Queen?
A: As Swedish Queen, I am most looking forward to being the “cheerleader” of Kingsburg. Attending the events around town has always been a part of my life, but now I feel like I’m passing down a tradition, something near and dear to the heart of our town.
Q: What do you like the most about the traditional Swedish Festival event? Do you have a favorite memory from previous festivals?
A: Everything leading up to the Swedish Festival is so memorable. I love seeing so many people coming together to celebrate, watching the floats and enjoying themselves. I was in Kingsburg’s Swedish Music Kids ever since I was five, until the time I was in high school. I have so many memories of preforming dances on stage, watching the crowning of the Queen and dancing around the Maypole. One of my favorite years was 2016, when Rebecca Holt, a person who I looked up to for so many years, was being crowned.
Q: Who made your fabulous outfit?
A: My dress is a take on the traditional skandal-Bavarian dance dress embroidered with a teal blue floral vine pattern with a black skirt, all hand made in France.
Q: When you think of ‘Kingsburg,’ what does that mean to you?
A: Kingsburg means my little Swedish town. It is my home and safe place. It has so much history and allows me to get in touch with my Scandinavian roots. I thank God for letting me live in such a beautiful and privileged place.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
