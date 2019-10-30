SELMA – The theme for the 55th Annual Rotary Band Festival parade was the perfect fit for Selma. Known at the Raisin Capital of the World, Selma is surrounded by thousands of acres of farmland. Selma residents, businesses and schools decorated their entries in the parade to match the “Shine On Harvest Moon - A Salute to Agriculture” perfectly. Raisins, grapes, locally produced foods, farmers, tractors and the sweetest ‘crop’ of all - Selma’s children - were the highlight of the floats. Here are some scenes from that Oct. 26 event.
Floats highlight ag industry
Laura Brown
News Reporter
