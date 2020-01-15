SELMA – The City of Selma is offering its first rabies vaccination clinic for 2020 to help dog owners comply with laws requiring all dogs be vaccinated against rabies and licensed.
The clinic is from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 25 at Second Chance Animal Shelter, 2831 W. Front St.
The cost for a rabies vaccination is $10.
If your pet does not need a rabies vaccination, it is not necessary to bring your dog to get a license. However, do bring their current rabies certificate.
Dog licenses may also be purchased during the clinic. Dog licenses are required by the City of Selma and cost $20 per animal. If your pet is spayed or neutered, then the cost drops to $10 per animal.
You have free articles remaining.
Documentation of spay or neuter must be presented at time of purchase of the dog license. Senior citizens older than 62 receive a 50 percent discount on their dog license fees.
To receive a dog license for 2020, pet owners must present a current rabies certificate that is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.
There is a 50 percent late fee charged for any dog licensed after March 31.
If you have questions, contact the City of Selma Finance Department at 891-2205. Make checks payable to the City of Selma.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.