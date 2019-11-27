FRESNO – Property owners are reminded that the first installment of their tax bill is due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The reminder comes from the office of the Fresno County Auditor-Controller/Treasurer-Tax Collector, Oscar J. Garcia.
A 10 percent penalty will be added to all payments received in the office after 5 p.m. or postmarked by the United States Postal Service after Dec. 10.
New this year, the office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday starting Dec. 2 through Dec. 10 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7
Failure to receive a tax bill does not relieve the taxpayer of the responsibility to make timely payments.
Anyone who has recently acquired property must verify the taxes have been paid. Tax information and payments may be obtained by accessing the Fresno County website at www.fresnocountyca.gov or by calling their automated system at 600-3482.
Payments made by check should include a tax bill stub and made payable to: Fresno County Tax Collector. Payments by mail should be sent to: Fresno County Tax-Collector, P.O. Box 1192, Fresno, Calif., 93715-1192.
The Tax Collector strongly recommends that property owners pay by mail or use the automated system to avoid parking issues and waiting in line. Fresno County offers a drop box for payments made by check in the lobby in Room 105 of the Hall of Records, 2281 Tulare St. in Fresno Dec. 2-10. Additionally, a drive-through drop-off service will be available in the parking lot of the Hall of Records from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10 for check payments. In order to access the drive through, enter through the M Street entrance. There will be a limited number of parking stalls available during this time.
