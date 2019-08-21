With the start of the fall semester for students in the Selma Unified, Kingsburg Charter Elementary and Kingsburg Joint High School districts happening this week, parents, family and even school employees were eager to capture their first day back to school.
We asked readers to share snapshots of their children or family members as they returned to their respective campuses. We also asked students to let us know what they were most excited about as the 2019-2020 school year started. The answers ranged from making new friends, to playing their favorite games at recess to setting and accomplishing admirable academic goals. Here are some of the photos they shared.
Aaliyah Salinas will attend Selma’s Roosevelt Elementary School. Her parents said they’re looking forward to “watching her excel in school. We love you,” Gustavo Martinez said. “She said she looks forward to playing on the swings and tetherball.”
Sophia Venegas will attend Kingsburg’s Lincoln School and is looking forward to making more new friends and hopefully making student of the month this year at school.
Jocelynn Venegas will attend Kingsburg’s Washington preschool. She’s is looking forward to “making friends because she says she always bored at home,” Josie Gutierrez Venegas said.
Noelle Marroquin is looking forward to her senior year at Selma High. She’ll graduate with the Class of 2020 and then head off for college.
Nathaniel Marroquin will be a freshman this year at Selma High School. He’s looking forward to the more challenging academics in high school, such as honors English.
Seventh grader Ava Macias will attend Abraham Lincoln Middle School while Cristian Macias will be a freshman at Selma High School. Ava is mainly looking forward to seeing her friends. Since Cristian was a band member in junior high, he’s looking forward to playing in the front ensemble in the Selma High School Black Bear Brigade.
Aubree Pope will attend in the Kingsburg School District. She’s looking forward to seeing her friends after a long summer vacation and learning about science.
Reagan Elementary’s Aubrey Beasley said her favorite thing about going back to school “was being able to see all of my friends.”
Lincoln Elementary’s Luke Beasley said “my favorite thing about going back to school was recess.”
Eva Herrera was recently honored for working for Selma Unified for the past 45 years. She started in January 1974 and said she looks forward each year to working with the students.
“Just seeing their face when they’ve learned something that I was able to help them understand,” she said.
Jennifer Miller-McColm is shown with her daughters, Allison and Annabella, as they head out for their first day of school. Miller-McColm is Abraham Lincoln Middle School’s activities director. Allison Miller-McColm will be an eighth grader at ALMS. She’s looking forward to being an ASB officer and helping to plan fun activities for the students there. Meanwhile, her sister Annabella will be a fourth grader at Indianola and is excited to join drama club and participate in History Day.
Selma High School Principal Guillermo Lopez said “Our Selma High School students, faculty and administration are excited to begin this 2019-2020 school year. Along with our new stadium on the way, our college- and career-ready culture is being enhanced to continue to prepare our students to have a bright future. This is a great time to be a Selma Bear!”
Briar Estes is entering seventh grade at Rafer Johnson Junior High. She is looking forward to her elective classes of MESA [Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement] and marching band.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.