First Baptist sews, donates hundreds of masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA — With the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, members of Selma’s First Baptist Church got organized to sew 200 masks. They first donated some to Adventist Health and then to local police officers and first responders.

Congregation member Rosemary Alanis sent some pictures of their seamstresses and added that not only did those pictured help sew masks or cut the fabric, but so did Vennessa Golding, Kim Langstraat, Teresa Leija and Debbie Lopez.

“I would also like to reach out to the community and ask if anyone needs someone to talk to, or have concerns, they can call 896-5842 or email care@selmafirstbaptist.org,” she said.

Adventist Health posted a message thanking church members for the donation and said they still accepting such donations which are given to patients, visitors and associates in select departments.

“We are so grateful for the donation from the members of Selma First Baptist Church. The mask will be used at our hospital and other sites across Adventist Health in the Central Valley. We cannot thank these community members enough for using their personal time to help keep our patients safe.”