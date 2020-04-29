First Baptist sews, donates hundreds of masks

SELMA — With the recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that everyone wear masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, members of Selma’s First Baptist Church got organized to sew 200 masks. They first donated some to Adventist Health and then to local police officers and first responders.
Congregation member Rosemary Alanis sent some pictures of their seamstresses and added that not only did those pictured help sew masks or cut the fabric, but so did Vennessa Golding, Kim Langstraat, Teresa Leija and Debbie Lopez.
“I would also like to reach out to the community and ask if anyone needs someone to talk to, or have concerns, they can call 896-5842 or email care@selmafirstbaptist.org,” she said.
Adventist Health posted a message thanking church members for the donation and said they still accepting such donations which are given to patients, visitors and associates in select departments.
“We are so grateful for the donation from the members of Selma First Baptist Church. The mask will be used at our hospital and other sites across Adventist Health in the Central Valley. We cannot thank these community members enough for using their personal time to help keep our patients safe.”
The health care organization lets community members know how else they can donate by logging on to AdventistHealth.org/Belove. There it reads in part, “as our communities face unprecedented challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Adventist Health in the Central Valley remains dedicated to the care and safety of our patients. We manage infectious diseases on a regular basis, and we want to assure you that our hospitals and clinics are safe.
“While we are carefully monitoring the supplies we have on hand, we are grateful for the outpouring of support, gifts and thoughtful messages from community members.
“Many of you may be asking, ‘How can we help?’ We thank you for your generosity. Together, we all play an important role in addressing this pandemic.”
Healthcare supplies
To donate commercial products, these must be unopened, in its original packaging and in accordance with approved hospital standards. Contact their Materials Management department at 537-1580 to schedule a drop-off.
Requested donations include:
- N95 and surgical masks for staff in healthcare areas
- Homemade masks for patients, visitors and uses outside the hospital. Please wash masks prior to drop off.
- Gloves
- Monetary donations
- Associate Emergency Fund: Provides support for emergency situations that cause significant financial hardship for associates in good standing.
To reduce the spread of COVID-19 during this time, we are unable to accept the following gifts:
- Food from unlicensed kitchens
- Perishable food that requires refrigeration or needs to be kept hot.
Questions
Contact Central Valley Health Foundation at 537-0760 or at CVHFoundation@ah.org.
COVID-19 Chat Tool
Adventist Health has established a COVID-19 chat tool and symptom checker on their websites. Follow the link to this at: https://www.adventisthealth.org/coronavirus-preparedness/.
The easy-to-use tool is available 24 hours a day and provides users with the appropriate follow-up information. The tool also includes the latest updates about COVID-19 and the answers to commonly asked questions. All of this information is sourced from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
