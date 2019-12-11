KINGSBURG – The free skating and events surrounding First Baptist Kingsburg Community Christmas has turned into a community staple during the holiday season. Thanks to a grant from the Hillblom Foundation, the church will be able to continue the event from here on out.
Thus far, they’d been renting the synthetic rink and skates and church members have all volunteered to help set up, run the booths and tear all the displays down afterwards.
“[The] grant will cover most of the cost,” Associate Pastor Brian Griffin said. “It’ll be a little bit bigger with a thicker surface and we’ll get skates with buckles.”
Griffin said they previously hosted a fall carnival at Memorial Park for about a decade, but because of time and financial constraints, they decided to pick one event or the other.
“This is a nine-day event and we felt it was way more accessible to people. It aligns with our mission as a church so much more,” he said. “We’re able to declare the gospel in a more effective way. Also, we’re also able to build relationships. The other event was three hours of go, go, go and we didn’t get to meet people and build relationships with them. That’s what we want to do. We want the community to know, we’re not here for ourselves. We’re here to serve the Lord and serve them.”
Aside from the skating, the Community Christmas event includes story-telling, crafts, Legos, a prayer booth, hay rides and a living Nativity. Vendors are also on hand where visitors may purchase food and beverages.
There has already been a night dedicated to emergency responders, then Santa was on hand for pictures and jackets were accepted for KCAPS. The Fresno State hockey team, Ice Dogs, visited and then the Ugly Sweater competition is Dec. 11. Spirit Horse Connection is Dec. 12 with donations accepted that night benefitting this local non-profit. Dec. 13 is a special light and fog show and on Dec. 14 local musicians will perform on stage near the rink. Dec. 15 is the last day to skate.
Art and Barbara Campos were portraying Joseph and Mary in the living Nativity scene. Animals from Spirit Horse Connections help make the setting even more realistic.
Barbara Campos said they’re hoping to use the friendly setting to help inform visitors about how and why Jesus was born.
“We share the story of Jesus and the gift that God gives us. It’s something to definitely remember that it all started with this precious, little baby.”
Campos said the entire community is invited to participate and they hope to reach out to those who may not even attend church or realize what Jesus has to do with the season.
“We want to be able to share it with everybody. You don’t have to be a church member and maybe some people visiting don’t even know about God and why Jesus was born. People can get a little bit of information and if they want more, just ask. We have a lot of people here willing to answer questions.”
Since it was raining off and on that first day, Art Campos said the ‘Kingsburg snow’ may have been keeping some away. He predicted more people would attend on dryer days and he invites everyone to see the living nativity.
“The kids really love the animals. Last year with the amount of people that came, we got a really positive reaction from the whole thing. We’re excited to be sharing this with the community. It’s definitely a large outreach for us. It does take a lot of manpower to set this up but to be a part of it and serve is what we’re here to do.”
Skaters said they were definitely appreciative of the family-friendly activity and hoped to return to skate again.
Karyl Bartel took a break from skating so she could take pictures of her family – husband Phil Bartel and their children, Asher, Mace and Elliott – as they skated on the rink. Since Phil previously played ice hockey in high school and college, he’s a more experienced skater anyway, she said. She said her family considers the rink a blessing that helps build community spirit.
“It’s a small community thing. It’s small town and it’s fun. This is the first skating rink here,” she said. “It’s all so cute and charming in Kingsburg. We used to live in Orange County and it’s nothing like this. Here, there’s that small-town feel with everybody getting together and knowing each other. They’ve started a Kingsburg tradition.”
Christina Lemus said she brought her daughter Emily to skate the first year and since she enjoyed it so much, they were back again.
“Last year was good. She had fun so she was really excited to come out again. I think it’s nice. It brings everyone together.”
Since it’s not actually ice, but a synthetic surface, the rink isn’t as slippery. There are few simple rules to follow. First, fill out the liability waiver. This may be done online http://bit.ly/38nnuaN ahead of time.
Skates are available from size one for children through 13 for adults.
Skaters will be given a color-coded wrist band and depending on how busy it is, may skate for up to an hour at a time. A moderator will announce when it’s the next group’s turn to keep the rink from being too crowded.
Other rules include not skating backwards, joining hands with more than one skater, not looking at a screen while skating. Be sure to obey the skate guard, wear skates on the ‘ice,’ take a companion older than 12 if you’re five years old or younger, skate in the same direction as the other skaters and do not eat or drink while skating.
