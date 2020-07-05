Fireworks Taskforce nets thousands in illegal fireworks
0 comments

Fireworks Taskforce nets thousands in illegal fireworks

  • 0
Fireworks Taskforce: Confiscated

Selma’s Police and Firefighters joined forces to form a Selma Fireworks Taskforce on July 4 to deal with illegal fireworks being shot off by residents that night. Citations of up to $1,000 were issued and more than 100 illegal fireworks were confiscated worth “thousands of dollars,” Selma Police Joe Gomez said.

 Courtesy of Selma Police

SELMA – Selma Police and Selma Firefighters were kept busy over the Independence Day holiday rounding up “well over 100 illegal aerial fireworks,” and other types of fireworks that had an estimated value of thousands of dollars, according to a press release sent by Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.

The officers and firefighters teamed up in a special task force and responded to more than 100 calls for service regarding fireworks on July 4.

Of those calls, 44 were regarding illegal fireworks. And of those calls, 33 were handled by the fireworks taskforce.

The taskforce also contacted many residents in possession of illegal fireworks.

The illegal items were confiscated and citations ranging from $500 to $1,000 were issued.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News