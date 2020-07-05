Fireworks Taskforce nets thousands in illegal fireworks

SELMA – Selma Police and Selma Firefighters were kept busy over the Independence Day holiday rounding up “well over 100 illegal aerial fireworks,” and other types of fireworks that had an estimated value of thousands of dollars, according to a press release sent by Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.
The officers and firefighters teamed up in a special task force and responded to more than 100 calls for service regarding fireworks on July 4.
Of those calls, 44 were regarding illegal fireworks. And of those calls, 33 were handled by the fireworks taskforce.
The taskforce also contacted many residents in possession of illegal fireworks.
The illegal items were confiscated and citations ranging from $500 to $1,000 were issued.
