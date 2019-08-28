{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – If you missed the Selma District Chamber of Commerce’s Summer Concert series this year, you’ll have to wait until next August to enjoy the live music at Lincoln Park again.

Although the heat canceled one of the Friday concerts, Chamber Director Bob Allen said the series will continue next year.

“Absolutely, this is an event we’ll have as an annual series since we’ve been doing [the concerts] for several years. Tonight, it’s cooled down and we've sold out the Chamber’s deep-pit barbecue. Rick Helm from Kingsburg helps [by cooking] at the crab feed and several events, and this is one of them.”

The City will get to enjoy more local talent as the second annual Block Arty is scheduled to take place from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 on Second Street.

Look for dance performances by Centro De Folklor, The Dancing School, The Selma Arts Center and Selma Punjabi Performing Group. The event will also feature musical performances by students at Kratos Music and martial arts demonstrations by Reyna’s Black Belt Academy.

For details, contact Beth Zobian at The Dancing School, 891-0388 or bethzobian@hotmail.com.

Audience members should bring a lawn chair for seating. Juicy tacos, churros and baked goods will be sold.

“It was so successful the first year, we’re going to continue to do the Block Arty,” Allen said. “What’s really nice about it is it showcases kids. They’re going to be great performers. It’s a great event to show off Selma’s art businesses.”

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

