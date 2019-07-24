KINGSBURG – The Kingsburg Summer Band Concert on July 25 has the theme of “Music You’ll Remember” and features vocalist Debi Ruud.
Conductor Dale Engstrom reminds visitors that this final concert of the season includes cannons and church chimes in the “1812 Overture” performance.
“We are very excited to have Debi Ruud as our soloist. Some of the best selections of the season will be featured on our ‘Music You’ll Remember’ final concert.”
The Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s farmers market goes from 5-8 p.m. at the same location of Memorial Park. The free concert starts at 8 p.m. with the Posting of Colors by the local VFW Post #6152 members and playing of Francis Scott Key’s “Star Spangled Banner.”
Ruud will be featured in “Blue Moon,” “I Dreamed A Dream” and “But Not For Me.”
Ruud has a vocal performance degree from California State University, Fresno, and has been teaching privately and performing professionally for decades.
She has sung in top 40, rock, jazz and R & B bands, numerous churches and special events in the Central Valley for more than 30 years.
From 2009-2017, Ruud was the musical director at Bethel Lutheran Church in Downtown Fresno.
She has been involved with the Good Company players and other theater companies in Fresno. She’s recorded two albums and will release a third in February.
Debi has sung on numerous recordings for local artists and her voice can be heard on countless radio and TV commercials throughout the Valley. She is known for her five year run as one of the Valley’s “American Idol” vocal coaches on FOX 26.
She is the founder, owner, head teacher and co-director of the Valley’s largest, privately owned music school of its kind, the Fresno Music Academy & Arts. She and her new band, “Debi Ruud and the Lost Souls” perform regularly around the Valley. She is also the founder and director of Fresno’s only Rock-n-Roll Choir, Hearts in Fire, which has more than 40 members and is in its sixth year of celebrating the joy of music.
Other musical selections to be performed at this final concert include “Washington Post,” “Swedish Folk Song Setting,” “John Williams: The Symphonic Marches,” “Feuerfest Polka op. 269,” “Instant Concert,” “The Wizard Of Oz,” “1812 Overture” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” concluding the evening.
