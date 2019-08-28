KINGSBURG – Cinematographers Matt Mealer and Evan Christensen have created a short documentary based on the reconstruction of an historic structure in Downtown Draper known as the Apotek Building.
Mealer said their documentary was created for the 2019 American Institute of Architects’ Film Challenge and voting is now underway for a People’s Choice award.
“Our film showcases the work of architect Kjirsten Brock Harpain on the historic Apotek building in Downtown Kingsburg. She and her partners transformed a mostly-abandoned relic into a hub for local business and loft-style living. The results are amazing,” Mealer said.
It took years to transform the historic building at 1373 Draper St. from an abandoned relic to a thriving hub of business and sustainable living. The contest highlights how architects and city governments are partnering to build resilient, sustainable communities across the country.
In the documentary, Harpain said her work involved more than using recycled content, but also making a home “a place where people’s souls want to be.”
At their website for the lofts, the building is described as striking “a chord of continuity with the neighborhood’s industrial past and breadbasket roots, while celebrating a design-driven future. Restaurants, parks and the Historic Train Depot are all within one block.”
Mealer and Christensen dubbed their film “Glorious, Old, Needs a Lot of Work” and are now looking for support as the documentary is eligible for a People’s Choice award.
The film may be viewed and voted for at https://aiafilmchallenge.org/vote/?contest=video-detail&video_id=2378.
“We really appreciate your support,” he said.
Voting may take place once each hour until Sept. 27.
Mealer shares credit for their work with associate producer Emily Ann Mealer and Henry Grimmius on audio postproduction.
“This project would not have been possible without [them].”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.