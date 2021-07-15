Jules Amores may have left the Philippines, but the Philippines never left Jules Amores.
He’s lived in America since 1992, and has taken his culture and heritage with him to the to Hanford. Through social media networking, he’s met more Filipinos who share a love of their old home. Amores is an admin for Filipinos of Kings County (FOKC), a Facebook group that’s currently over 220 members strong. However, the FOKC is by no means limited to participation on a community page.
“If you’re from the Kings County area and you’re Filipino American, by default, you’re already a member of FOKC,” Amores said.
And to celebrate their culture and community, the FOKC is putting together a special potluck – the Filipino Picnic & Sports Event – which they hope to turn into an annual event.
“I’ve been here since 2004 and some guys have been here for so long, and we’ve never had a celebration or a feast — what we call a ‘fiesta’ — or a Filipino heritage [event] in our area,” Amores said. “And in Kings County, it’s a big Filipino community.”
According to Amores, they hope to emulate a similar, Filipino picnic that’s held annually in Delano. The event is being thrown Sunday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. at Heritage Park. Traditional Filipino dishes will be served and traditional games will be played. So far, Amores says about 100 families have expressed interest in coming. It’s a big event, but luckily, he says the community has pitched in in a big way to make it all possible.
“And when we said, ‘It’s voluntary. Bring your traditional Filipino dish — your special dish from back home. Share it with everybody. You can show your stuff the Filipino way,’ everybody was positively responding to it,” Amores said, adding that others have volunteered to provide tarping and bounce houses as well. “So the power of voluntaryism is also I think overlooked, and that’s the core of our group.”
Amores added that admission to the picnic is free and that people of all backgrounds – Filipino or not – are welcome to join in the festivities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.