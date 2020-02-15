Federal Court verdict moves T-Mobile, Sprint merger forward

KINGSBURG – An announcement by T-Mobile and Sprint officials that their merger has been given the green light by a Federal District Court in New York was well received by local Kingsburg officials.
Kingsburg was named as the new location of a customer experience center this past April and is waiting for additional information, City Manager Alex Henderson said after the Feb. 11 announcement.
“Yes, it’s good news for us as it moves the process forward on the development of the customer experience center that was announced last April. The CEC is dependent upon the merger, which has needed to clear several regulatory hurdles,” Henderson said. “This lawsuit was another challenge to that merger, so the judge finding in favor keeps the process moving.”
It’s anticipated that this new center will bring 1,000 new jobs to the area. When the new center was first announced in April 2019, Kingsburg Mayor Michelle Roman said she’s looking forward to have the new Experience Center locate in the area.
“The addition of 1,000 new jobs will bring opportunity to not only residents of Kingsburg, but all of Fresno County. T-Mobile’s commitment to invest provides significant economic benefits to all of the Kingsburg area, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the dialogue.”
Judge Victor Marrero described T-Mobile as “a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes. The proposed merger would allow the merged company to continue T-Mobile’s undeniably successful business strategy for the foreseeable future.”
You have free articles remaining.
Henderson said as of yet, an exact location for the local customer experience center has not been named.
“We are awaiting additional information from company representatives now that this issue has reached conclusion.”
T-Mobile Chief Executive Officer John Legere described the Court’s decision as “a huge victory for this merger. We want to thank the Court for its thorough review of the facts we presented in our case. We’ve said it all along: the New T-Mobile will be a supercharged Un-carrier that is great for consumers and great for competition. The broad and deep 5G network that only our combined companies will be able to bring to life is going to change wireless and beyond.”
Mike Sievert has been appointed by the T-Mobile US Board of Directors to become CEO of the company starting on May 1, 2020. He described the decision as a big win.
“Now we can get to work finishing what we set out to do – bringing a new standard for value, speed, coverage, quality and customer service to U.S. consumers everywhere and truly changing wireless for good. Now we’re laser-focused on finishing the few open items that remain, but our eye is on the prize: finally bringing this long-awaited merger and all the goodness it will deliver to a close as early as April 1, 2020. We are so ready to bring the New T-Mobile to life.”
Sprint Executive Chairman Marcelo Claure said he viewed the judge’s decision as validating their merger as being in the best interest of the U.S. economy and American consumers.
“Today brings us a big step closer to creating a combined company that will provide nationwide 5G, lower costs and a high-performing network that will invigorate competition to the benefit of all mobile wireless and in-home broadband consumers. With the support of federal regulators and now this Court, we will focus on quickly completing the few remaining necessary steps to close this transaction.”
The T-Mobile and Sprint combination remains subject to certain closing conditions, including possible additional court proceedings, and satisfactory resolution of outstanding business issues among the parties.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.