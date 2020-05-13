FCSO seeks information on Fresno man’s death in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation of the death of Gary Banks, 30.
Banks, of Fresno, was found just after midnight on May 11 in the road near the intersection of East Clarkson and 12th avenues.
Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the person responsible for Banks’ death and are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Banks shortly before his death.
The Kingsburg Police Department received a call that a body was lying in the road that night and officers responded to find a man, later identified as Gary Banks, as having been struck by a vehicle.
Officers could not locate the driver responsible for hitting Banks.
The early investigation revealed suspicious circumstances, so Kingsburg Police turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s Office.
Video surveillance collected by FCSO detectives shows Banks walking along East Clarkson Avenue, between 6th Avenue Drive and 12th Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 10. At one point, he is seen wearing a red shirt and later not wearing a shirt at all.
Detectives would like the public to report any sightings they may have had of Banks. The focus should be from 11 p.m. Sunday, May 10, to midnight on Monday, May 11, in the areas around Kingsburg Cemetery, Heritage Park, up to Mehlert Street.
If you have surveillance cameras in these areas, please contact detectives. Banks is described as African American, 5’5” and weighing 150 pounds.
Anyone with information may contact Detective Freddie Henson at 600-8208 or Valley Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or go online to www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
