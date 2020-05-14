FCSO seeks information on Fresno man’s death in Kingsburg

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KINGSBURG – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation of the death of Gary Banks, 30.

Banks, of Fresno, was found just after midnight on May 10 in the road near the intersection of East Clarkson and 12th avenues.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the person responsible for Banks’ death and are asking for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Banks shortly before his death.

The Kingsburg Police Department received a call that a body was lying in the road that night and officers responded to find a man, later identified as Gary Banks, as having been struck by a vehicle.

Officers could not locate the driver responsible for hitting Banks.

The early investigation revealed suspicious circumstances, so Kingsburg Police turned the investigation over to the Sheriff’s Office.

Video surveillance collected by FCSO detectives shows Banks walking along East Clarkson Avenue, between 6th Avenue Drive and 12th Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, May 10. At one point, he is seen wearing a red shirt and later not wearing a shirt at all.