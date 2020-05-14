FCSO officer tests positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FRESNO – A Fresno County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer has tested positive for Coronavirus, according to a press release from the FCSO’s public information officer.

The Fresno County Public Health Department informed the County’s Jail Operations Bureau of the positive test result today, May 14.

Efforts are now being made to identify staff members who may have come in contact with this officer, PIO Tony Botti reported.

Additionally, measures are being taken to identify, isolate and monitor any inmates who may have come in contact with the officer.

As a result of this positive test, all sheriff personnel working in our jail facilities and those folks visiting the facilities are required to wear facial masks.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

