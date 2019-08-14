{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO – Registered sex offender Donald Donato has been located and booked into the Fresno County Jail, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s press release.

Mendota Police contacted Donato on Aug. 8 and placed him under arrest. Sheriff’s deputies have been searching for Donato the past couple of weeks since he failed to update his annual sex offender registration and home address, which is required by law.

Donato has been convicted of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 year old. Since being released from prison in 2010, he has been required to register each year as a sex offender. Doing so allows law enforcement and the public to be aware of his whereabouts. The 57 year old is being held in jail on $235,000 bail.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

