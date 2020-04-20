FCDPH: 15 COVID cases in Selma, 10 in Kingsburg

FRESNO – As of press time, there are now 351 cases of coronavirus in Fresno County, a jump of 100 new cases from six days ago. Of these, there are now 15 in Selma and 10 in Kingsburg. These are the most recent stats reported by the Fresno County Health Department.
In his latest Zoom press conference on April 20, Fresno County’s Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra reminded the public that in dealing with coronavirus locally, the efforts to meet the needs of those in congregated living conditions presents special challenges. He also reminded residents that drive up or drive-through activities are still being discouraged as they set the scene for possible spread of the disease.
In an earlier press conference, Dr. Vohra said an inmate who’d been booked into police custody, then released was later found to have the coronavirus. This person has since been located and is cooperating with isolation requirements.
“He’s isolated and very cooperative with the plan to keep him healthy and his relatives safe, and obviously to protect the rest of the community while he recuperates.”
The incident reminded Vohra of the challenges presented for those who either live in, or repeatedly visit congregated living facilities. Those who use the services of residential living facilities such as hospitals, homeless shelters, jails, skilled nursing facilities, boarding care, medical respites, psychiatric or residential care facilities may be at risk, but can likely be traced more quickly.
“You can be assured, [these facilities] do pose a risk [of the spread of the coronavirus]. The right thing to do is be proactive and search out and contain these cases,” he said. “One advantage is we can check on folks and understand their medical issues pretty carefully. That makes our contact tracing a lot easier.”
Dr. Vohra said Selma’s Adventist worked with the Health Department to conduct their first rural surveillance testing site.
“We were able to organize, very quickly, and get several dozen people tested just to make sure we were able to detect any early signals in these communities which may be not getting tested, or are under tested.”
The effort will be to continue and expand such collaborations with local medical providers to make sure segments of people are tested.
“We feel like we have a capacity to do it, we just need to take advantage of these resources.”
In answering a question asking about how the coronavirus is changing the face of health care, Vohra said since it’s early in the epidemic, there’s a not a lot of data available yet on overall mortality and fatality rates. He said that as the statistics are gathered, epidemiologists will be better able to draw conclusions.
“We do understand that COVID is probably going to affect just as many people and may claim as many lives as something like cancer or heart disease, in this year at least. We know that older more vulnerable populations are at risk for all these diseases and when they get sick, they get very sick. I don’t think anyone has any illusions about that.”
Family safety
For those who are employed in essential professions, Dr. Vohra had a number of ideas on how to keep your home site as disease-free as possible, and thus prevent their families from contracting the disease. He recommended that all residents take up these practices now to keep from being overwhelmed if you do become ill. The ideas come from the American Association of Family Practice.
“We’re going to have to change our daily habits and rituals to keep ourselves safe at work and at home.”
- Monitor your health. If you have frail health, pay attention to your condition to make sure you’re not getting sick. Watch for signs of COVID. “It can feel like the flu, like a respiratory illness. People tell us they get body aches, fatigue, gastrointestinal systems like stomach ache, nausea and diarrhea,” the doctor said.
- Use telemedicine to communicate with your doctor, or seek urgent care or emergency care if needed.
- Use a thermometer to monitor your temperature.
- Wear a different set of clothing for work and keep separate from other clothing. Wash these frequently and keep in a bag for soiled clothing.
- For jewelry and long hair: Don’t wear jewelry to work and tie hair back to keep droplets off yourself.
- Clean out your car and make it easy to wipe down. If you travel, make sure to wipe down the high-touch surface. Have wipes and hand sanitizer ready for spills or a contamination.
- Keep disposable gloves in your car to not touch contaminated surfaces.
- Create a ‘warm zone’ outside your living space, such as a garage or back porch, outside of public view to change and prevent bringing germs inside your home. Do not wear your shoes into the house.
- Wash your hands after handling soiled clothing. Wipe shoes down with disinfecting wipes or a bleach and water solution.
- Sanitize your phone, badge, pins and other items you carry throughout your work day. “The virus can stick around for sometimes 48-72 hours on certain surfaces so make sure you’re doing a frequent wiping down of anything you’re touching: Faucets, sinks, remotes, counter-tops, door handles.
- Be in the habit of doing frequent cleaning so it’s not a burden, especially if you or a relative becomes sick when your energy is taxed.
Guidance for drive-in events
In their guidance for drive-in events, the Fresno County Health Department is discouraging any organization or individual from holding any type of drive-in event in order to comply with California’s Stay at Home Order.
While asking people to remain in their vehicles while attending events may seem like an alternative way to gather without a risk of exposure to COVID-19, significant problems may arise such as:
- People may attend from other areas or regions (where events may have been closed due to high rates of COVID-19 spread) thus potentially creating a higher risk for COVID-19 cases in our area
- Members from multiple households may come together in a confined space of a single vehicle (especially if attendance is limited by parking)
- People may exit their vehicles during the event for multiple reasons potentially leading to several others following
- Traveling may lead to frequent stops (restroom breaks, snack breaks, etc.) furthering the risk for COVID-19 exposure.
For the reasons listed above, drive-in events do not qualify as an exception to the ban of mass gatherings currently in place.
The Health Department encourages organizers instead use virtual group meetings, conference calls, or other means of convening that do not break any guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, California Department of Public Health, and the FCDPH. See the order online at https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/home/showdocument?id=42592
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.