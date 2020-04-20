FCDPH: 15 COVID cases in Selma, 10 in Kingsburg

“You can be assured, [these facilities] do pose a risk [of the spread of the coronavirus]. The right thing to do is be proactive and search out and contain these cases,” he said. “One advantage is we can check on folks and understand their medical issues pretty carefully. That makes our contact tracing a lot easier.”

Dr. Vohra said Selma’s Adventist worked with the Health Department to conduct their first rural surveillance testing site.

“We were able to organize, very quickly, and get several dozen people tested just to make sure we were able to detect any early signals in these communities which may be not getting tested, or are under tested.”

The effort will be to continue and expand such collaborations with local medical providers to make sure segments of people are tested.

“We feel like we have a capacity to do it, we just need to take advantage of these resources.”

In answering a question asking about how the coronavirus is changing the face of health care, Vohra said since it’s early in the epidemic, there’s a not a lot of data available yet on overall mortality and fatality rates. He said that as the statistics are gathered, epidemiologists will be better able to draw conclusions.