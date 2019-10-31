{{featured_button_text}}
SELMA – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department has reported that it was two Selma men who were involved in a fatal collision on Golden State Avenue on Oct. 30.

According to a Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti, at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles were involved in a crash at Golden State and Dinuba Avenue in Selma. A father and son - Selma’s Chester Ward, 78, and Bob Ward, 50 - were together in a Toyota Prius.

