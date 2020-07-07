Family fun on July Fourth

Even if families couldn’t celebrate Independence Day the way they traditionally do, they still came up with fun ways to entertain their children with summer barbecues, kid-safe sparklers and fun in the backyard.
We asked readers to share pictures of their July 4 cuties and here is what they shared:
Rena Martinez shared their family’s patriotic “Hamilton” musical dress-up group photo. “We dressed up like a character from the musical with whatever you could find around the house. I think we did pretty good, what do you think? Pictured from left to right are Jordan Martinez, 15, as Eliza Schuyler, Samuel Martinez, 18, as America, mom Rena Martinez as Angelica Schuyler, Ava Martinez, 12, as Alexander Hamilton, Christopher Martinez Jr., 20, as Hercules Mulligan, dad Chris Martinez as George Washington and Jacob, 14, dressed up as King George.
Shereme Watson shared a picture of her daughter, Shaylean Watson, 8, and their family pet, Maximus. They were especially patriotically themed in this photoshoot by JHPotografia.
Lily Zamora sent in pictures of Victoria Oceguera, Elizabeth Zamora, Angel Oceguera and Esteban Oceguera, of Selma, having fun with sparklers.
Misty Montez, of Selma, shared a picture of her son, Samuel Montez, also known as Sammy. “Although some people think he was named after Uncle Sam, it was not planned that he be born on Fourth of July 2008. Although it sure has been a blessing all the way around!
Amanda Manuszak, of Kingsburg, shared: “This is in our backyard in Kingsburg. Lately we’ve done other chalk art where Evie poses in the picture, so we decided to do one for the 4th of July. She liked the Statue Of Liberty because she has a crown like a princess. Evie, age 4, and Elin, age 1, drew it with some help from me.”
Marie Angie Bustinza, of Selma, shared: “Andyn Bustinza celebrated his first 4th of July at home with his brothers and sister!”
