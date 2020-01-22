Faith Matters

Services
Antioquia Church
- Sunday: 10 a.m. Spanish service; 5 p.m. English service.
Location: Former museum at the entrance of Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Way, Selma, 836 8165, Pastor Joe Alvarez.
Baha’is of Kingsburg
- Friday: 7:30 p.m. Devotions
- To attend or for more information, call or text 859-0971 or 897-0767 or email kingsburgbahai@gmail.com.
Christ Driven Assembly of God Church
- Sunday: 10 a.m. Worship service; 6 p.m. Evening service
- Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. F180 Youth Ministry with Youth Pastor Josh Pontbriand attending; 7 p.m. Bible study
Location: 1801 2nd St., Selma, Pastor Martin Lynch Kaolelopono attending.
Colony Covenant Church
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 11 a.m. Worship service
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Prayer meeting
Location: 15000 E. Rose Ave., Kingsburg, 859-3283, Pastor Lloyd Hawkins attending.
Faith Tabernacle of Selma
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday classes for all ages; 6 p.m. Worship services
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. Life in Focus; 7 p.m. Bible study for all ages
- Thursday: 7 p.m. Youth services
- Friday: 7 p.m. Spanish services
Location: 10076 S. Fancher Ave., Selma, 896-1129 or 896-1766.
Family Fellowship Church
- Sunday: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Worship services, child care provided
- Monday: 7 p.m. Men’s Bible study
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. Ladies discipleship group
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. mid-week prayer
- Thursday: 12:30 p.m. Women's Bible study; 7 p.m. Life Recovery study
- Friday: 7 p.m. Friday night action for teens
Location: McCall Ave. & Goldridge St. in Selma, 896-0130.
First Friendship Baptist Church
- Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Worship service
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bible study
Location: 2606 Shaft St., Selma, 891-7269, or visit selmadisciples.com.
Grace Free Will Baptist Church
- Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning worship; 5 p.m. Evening worship
- Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. Kingdom Bound Kids Club (ages 4 to sixth grade); 7 p.m. Impact Youth Group (Jr High and High School); 7 p.m. Night Bible study
Location: 9533 McCall Ave., Selma, 896-7188.
Hope Kingsburg
- Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday worship begins. Sunday School/ small groups start at 10:40 a.m. Nursery care is provided for both the worship service and class hour.
- We share facilities with Iglesia Agua Viva, a Spanish-speaking church. They join us for the Sunday school hour and meet for worship at 11:30 a.m.
- Wednesday: Evening meal and programs begin with a meal at 5:45 p.m. Children’s activities, junior high group, women’s Bible study and prayer group follow at 6:30 p.m.
If you are interested in being a part of the Kingsburg Community Garden, come by the church office or see details on Facebook. Information: Church office, 897-4162. Email: office@hopekingsburg.org
Holy Family Catholic Church
- Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m. Worship Services (English); 12:30 p.m. Worship services (Spanish); 5-6:30 p.m. High school youth group
- Tuesday: 8 a.m. Daily services
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. Daily services; 6:30 p.m. Confession
- Thursday: 6 p.m. Daily services in traditional Latin; 7-8:30 p.m. adult classes in the Catholic Faith
- Friday: 8 a.m. Daily services Saturday: 4 p.m. Confession; 5 p.m. Worship services
Location: 1700 Lewis St., Kingsburg, email holyfamily.kingsburg@comcast.net. Church Office and Religious Education Center hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.
Iglesia del Pacto
- Sunday: 1:30 p.m. Sunday School; 2:30 p.m. Worship services
- Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible study; 6:30 p.m. Youth Bible study
- Friday: 7 p.m. Worship services
Location: Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church, 1139 Draper St., Kingsburg, 786-9111, Pastors Tino and Rebecca Huerta attending.
King’s Tabernacle Apostolic Church
- Sunday: 10 a.m. Morning worship and Sunday school, classes available for all ages; 6 p.m. Evangelistic service
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Night Bible study
Location: 1425 Church St., Kingsburg, 897-4187.
Kingsburg Community Church
- Sunday: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., modern worship and an inter-generational church family children's activities and nursery during services.
Location: 1590 Smith St., 897-2388.
Kingsburg Concordia Lutheran Church
- Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Contemporary service; 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship services. Child care provided for both services
- Thursday: Noon. Munch box for high school students; 6 p.m. Concordia Youth Team
Location: 1800 Sierra St., 897-2165, Pastor Douglas Schoelles attending.
Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church
- Sunday: 8:45 a.m. Child care provided for worship (for infants to two-year-olds); 9 a.m. Life groups for all all ages (three-year-olds+); 10:30 a.m. Worship (Children’s Church for kindergarten through third grade mid-way through service.)
- Wednesdays: Register on the patio before Club or in the church office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for: 6:20 p.m. AWANA for three-year-olds to sixth grade “Because Kids Matter to God!”; 6:30 p.m. Wednesday Night Live (WNL) for junior high students in the Youth House; 7:30 p.m. Epic for high school students in the Youth House.
Location: 1490 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, visit www.kingsburgcov.org or call Monday-Thursday at 897-3031. Pastor: Tim Boynton.
Kingsburg First Baptist Church
- Sunday: 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship services (sanctuary); 9 a.m. Childcare and children's Sunday school classes, junior high/high school classes, adult equipping class; 10:45 a.m. Childcare, children’s church; 6:30-8 p.m. junior high/high school re:Generation
- Tuesdays: First Tuesday: 9:30-11 a.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO); 7-8:30 p.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO)
- Third Tuesdays: 9:30-11 a.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO) off campus
- Second and fourth Tuesdays: 6:30-8 p.m. Widow 2 Widow (support group)
- Wednesday: 6:20-8 p.m. AWANA (ages 3 through 4th grades); 6:30-8 p.m. Rte. 56 (5th/6th grades); 6:30-8 p.m. Women’s Bible study
Location: 1615 Draper St., Kingsburg, 897-3310, www.1bk.church
New Day Church
- Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship; 10 a.m. Morning praise and worship service, childcare provided; 11 a.m. Kidz Under Konstruction ages 5-12-years-old; 6 p.m. Youth services
- First Monday of month: 8 a.m. Ladies Breakfast at McCoys.
- Wednesday: 6:30-7:30 a.m. Early Bird prayer
- Third Saturday of month: 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at McCoys.
Location: 2050 Arrants St., Selma, 896-7647.
Pella Lutheran Church
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Worship service; 11:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship.
Location: 1505 Evergreen St., Selma, 896-3275.
Refinery Kingsburg
- Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Worship services, with children’s classes and nursery available
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Bible Study
Location: 1565 Ellis St., Kingsburg, 897-2327, or visit www.refinerykingsburg.com.
Selma First Baptist Church
- Sunday: 9 a.m. Adult Sunday School; 10 a.m. Worship service, Children’s Church; 6 p.m. High School Student Ministry
- Wednesdays: 6 p.m. Junior High Student Ministry
Senior Pastor Jack Negrete, Worship Pastor Taylor Negrete, Office Director Bryant Borbon, High School Director Cody Fedor, Junior High Director Isaiah Escobedo, Children’s Director Marianela Borbon
Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and closed noon-1 p.m. Tues.-Thurs; office closed Fri.-Sun.
Location: 2025 Grant St., 896-5842, or visit selmafirstbaptist.org.
Selma First Christian Church
- Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship services; 6:30 p.m. Young adults at 2039 Northhill St.
- Thursday: 7 p.m. Youth group.
- Second and fourth Thursdays: WorshipReplay praise service.
Location: 2026 Arrants St., Selma, 896-2691 or visit selmadisciples.com.
Selma First Southern Baptist Church
- Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Worship service (bilingual); 9:50 a.m. Bible study; 11 a.m. English worship service; 6 p.m. Evening service
- Wednesday: 6 p.m. Evening prayer meeting followed by an evening service
- Fourth Wednesday of the month: 8:30 a.m.the church hosts a food basket giveaway, first-come, first-serve.
Location: 1606 Mill St., Selma, 896-0119. Pastor Franco A. Atkinson Sr., attending.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
- Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Mass (English); 7 p.m. Mass (Spanish)
- Sunday: 8 and 9:30 a.m. Mass (English); 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mass (Spanish)
Location: 2441 Dockery Ave., Selma, 896-1052, office hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 5 p.m. Father Lupe Rios
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
- Sunday: 9 a.m. Worship services; 10:15 a.m. Fellowship and Sunday school
- Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. S.P.Y. youth group
- Thursday: 10 a.m. Bible Study
Location: 2131 Stillman St., Selma, 896-5670, Deacon John Mertes.
The Orchard Bible Fellowship Church
- Sunday: 8-8:40 a.m. Prayer Time in room 3; 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study class in adult classroom; 9:45 a.m. childcare for newborns to 2-years-old in nursery; 10 a.m. Praise and Worship Service; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for 3-year-olds through sixth grade; 11:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation in Fellowship Hall
- Bible studies are offered throughout the week.
Location: 2400 19th Ave., Kingsburg, 897-5102 or visit www.theorchard-efca.org.
The Potters House Church
- Sunday: 9 a.m. Prayer meeting; 10 a.m. Worship services
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. Youth ministry
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Bible study
Location: 1301 Marion St., Kingsburg, Pastors Dean and JoAnn Youngblood attending.
The Well Kingsburg
- Sunday: 10 a.m. services for adults and children at the Kingsburg High School Little Theater, 1900 18th Ave., off of East Conejo Avenue.
- Ministry Center: 1424 Draper St., 800-8751.
- Pastor: PJ Lewis
Valley Life Community Church
- Sunday: 9 a.m. Small groups; 10 a.m. Celebration service; 10 a.m. Kid Zone
- Wednesday: 7 p.m. Praise and worship; 7:15 p.m. Adult Bible Study; 7:15 p.m. Youth Bible Study, Spanish Bible Study and Missionettes and Royal Rangers
Location: 3200 McCall Ave, Selma, or visit www.valleylifecc.com.
