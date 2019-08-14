Faith Matters

{{featured_button_text}}
Antioquia Church
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. Spanish service; 5 p.m. English service.

Location: Former museum at the entrance of Pioneer Village, 1880 Art Gonzales Way, Selma, 836 8165, Pastor Joe Alvarez. 

Baha’is of Kingsburg
  • Friday: 7:30 p.m. Devotions
  • To attend or for more information, call or text 859-0971 or 897-0767 or email kingsburgbahai@gmail.com.
Christ Driven Assembly of God Church
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. Worship service; 6 p.m. Evening service
  • Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. F180 Youth Ministry with Youth Pastor Josh Pontbriand attending; 7 p.m. Bible study

Location: 1801 2nd St., Selma, Pastor Martin Lynch Kaolelopono attending.

Colony Covenant Church
  • Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 11 a.m. Worship service
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. Prayer meeting

Location: 15000 E. Rose Ave., Kingsburg, 859-3283, Pastor Lloyd Hawkins attending.

Faith Tabernacle of Selma
  • Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday classes for all ages; 6 p.m. Worship services
  • Wednesday: 6 p.m. Life in Focus; 7 p.m. Bible study for all ages
  • Thursday: 7 p.m. Youth services
  • Friday: 7 p.m. Spanish services

Location: 10076 S. Fancher Ave., Selma, 896-1129 or 896-1766.

Family Fellowship Church
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Worship services, child care provided
  • Monday: 7 p.m. Men’s Bible study
  • Tuesday: 7 p.m. Ladies discipleship group
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. mid-week prayer
  • Thursday: 12:30 p.m. Women's Bible study; 7 p.m. Life Recovery study
  • Friday: 7 p.m. Friday night action for teens

Location: McCall Ave. & Goldridge St. in Selma, 896-0130.

First Friendship Baptist Church
  • Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Worship service
  • Wednesday: 6 p.m. Bible study

Location: 2606 Shaft St., Selma, 891-7269, or visit selmadisciples.com.

Grace Free Will Baptist Church
  • Sunday: 9:45 a.m. Sunday school; 11 a.m. Morning worship; 5 p.m. Evening worship
  • Wednesday: 6:45 p.m. Kingdom Bound Kids Club (ages 4 to sixth grade); 7 p.m. Impact Youth Group (Jr High and High School); 7 p.m. Night Bible study

Location: 9533 McCall Ave., Selma, 896-7188.

Hope MB Kingsburg

  • Summer Schedule: For the months of June and July, Sunday morning worship begins at 10 am. 

    Pastor Jordan Ringhofer will be leading a series on the book of Titus titled “The Sixties.” Nursery care is provided.

  • In place of Sunday school, we will meet in small groups in various homes.

  • Wednesday programs are on break for the summer and return in August.

If you are interested in being a part of the Kingsburg Community Garden, visit the church office or see details on Facebook. Details: Church office, 897-4162 or by email address: office@hopekingsburg.org.

Holy Family Catholic Church
  • Sunday: 8 and 10 a.m. Worship Services (English); 12:30 p.m. Worship services (Spanish); 5-6:30 p.m. High school youth group
  • Tuesday: 8 a.m. Daily services
  • Wednesday: 6 p.m. Daily services; 6:30 p.m. Confession
  • Thursday: 6 p.m. Daily services in traditional Latin; 7-8:30 p.m. adult classes in the Catholic Faith
  • Friday: 8 a.m. Daily services Saturday: 4 p.m. Confession; 5 p.m. Worship services

Location: 1700 Lewis St., Kingsburg, email holyfamily.kingsburg@comcast.net. Church Office and Religious Education Center hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays.

Iglesia del Pacto
  • Sunday: 1:30 p.m. Sunday School; 2:30 p.m. Worship services
  • Wednesday: 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible study; 6:30 p.m. Youth Bible study
  • Friday: 7 p.m. Worship services

Location: Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church, 1139 Draper St., Kingsburg, 786-9111, Pastors Tino and Rebecca Huerta attending.

King’s Tabernacle Apostolic Church
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. Morning worship and Sunday school, classes available for all ages; 6 p.m. Evangelistic service
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. Night Bible study

Location: 1425 Church St., Kingsburg, 897-4187.

Kingsburg Community Church
  • Sunday: 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., modern worship and an inter-generational church family children's activities and nursery during services.

Location: 1590 Smith St., 897-2388.

Kingsburg Concordia Lutheran Church
  • Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Contemporary service; 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship; 9:45 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 10:30 a.m. Traditional worship services. Child care provided for both services
  • Thursday: Noon. Munch box for high school students; 6 p.m. Concordia Youth Team

Location: 1800 Sierra St., 897-2165, Pastor Douglas Schoelles attending.

Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church

Summer schedule:

  • Sunday: 10:15 a.m. Child care (infant to preschool) provided for worship; 10:30 a.m. Worship (Children’s Church for K through 2nd grade mid-way through service.)

  • Special events for Youth (Jr High and High School) throughout the summer.

  • Women’s Bible Study July 1-Aug. 19 at 6:30 p.m. “Discerning the Voice of God” by Priscilla Shirer.

Location: 1490 Lincoln St., Kingsburg, visit www.kingsburgcov.org or call Monday-Thursday at 897-3031. Pastor: Tim Boynton.

Kingsburg First Baptist Church
  • Sunday: 9 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday worship services (sanctuary); 9 a.m. Childcare and children's Sunday school classes, junior high/high school classes, adult equipping class; 10:45 a.m. Childcare, children’s church; 6:30-8 p.m. junior high/high school re:Generation
  • Tuesdays: First Tuesday: 9:30-11 a.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO); 7-8:30 p.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO)
  • Third Tuesdays: 9:30-11 a.m. Mom’s Time Out (MTO) off campus
  • Second and fourth Tuesdays: 6:30-8 p.m. Widow 2 Widow (support group)
  • Wednesday: 6:20-8 p.m. AWANA (ages 3 through 4th grades); 6:30-8 p.m. Rte. 56 (5th/6th grades); 6:30-8 p.m. Women’s Bible study

Location: 1615 Draper St., Kingsburg, 897-3310, www.1bk.church

New Day Church
  • Sunday: 9:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship; 10 a.m. Morning praise and worship service, childcare provided; 11 a.m. Kidz Under Konstruction ages 5-12-years-old; 6 p.m. Youth services
  • First Monday of month: 8 a.m. Ladies Breakfast at McCoys.
  • Wednesday: 6:30-7:30 a.m. Early Bird prayer
  • Third Saturday of month: 8 a.m. Men’s Breakfast at McCoys.

Location: 2050 Arrants St., Selma, 896-7647.

Pella Lutheran Church
  • Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Children and adult Sunday school; 10:30 a.m. Worship service; 11:30 a.m. Coffee fellowship
  • Tuesday: 6:30 p.m. Coffee house fellowship
  • Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Community prayer; 7 p.m. mid-week Bible study

Location: 1505 Evergreen St., Selma, 896-3275, Pastor Jim Elder attending.

Refinery Kingsburg
  • Sunday: 10:30 a.m. Worship services, with children’s classes and nursery available
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. Bible Study

Location: 1565 Ellis St., Kingsburg, 897-2327, or visit www.refinerykingsburg.com.

Selma First Baptist Church
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. Sunday School for all age; 10 a.m. Worship service, Children’s Church
  • Wednesdays: 6 p.m. High school and junior high student ministries

Pastor Jack Negrete, office manager Bryant Borbon, high school director Matthew Adams, junior high director Isaiah Escobedo, children’s director Marianela Borbon

Office hours: 9 a.m.-noon Mondays; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and closed noon-1 p.m. Tues.-Thurs; office closed Fri.-Sun.

Location: 2025 Grant St., 896-5842, or visit selmafirstbaptist.org.

Selma First Christian Church
  • Sunday: 9:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School; 10:30 a.m. Worship services; 6:30 p.m. Young adults at 2039 Northhill St.
  • Thursday: 7 p.m. Youth group.
  • Second and fourth Thursdays: WorshipReplay praise service.

Location: 2026 Arrants St., Selma, 896-2691 or visit selmadisciples.com.

Selma First Southern Baptist Church
  • Sunday: 8:30 a.m. Worship service (bilingual); 9:50 a.m. Bible study; 11 a.m. English worship service; 6 p.m. Evening service
  • Wednesday: 6 p.m. Evening prayer meeting followed by an evening service
  • Fourth Wednesday of the month: 8:30 a.m.the church hosts a food basket giveaway, first-come, first-serve.

Location: 1606 Mill St., Selma, 896-0119. Pastor Franco A. Atkinson Sr., attending.

St. Joseph Catholic Church
  • Saturday: 5:30 p.m. Mass (English); 7 p.m. Mass (Spanish)
  • Sunday: 8 and 9:30 a.m. Mass (English); 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mass (Spanish)

Location: 2441 Dockery Ave., Selma, 896-1052, office hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 5 p.m.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. Worship services; 10:15 a.m. Fellowship and Sunday school
  • Tuesday: 5:30 p.m. S.P.Y. youth group
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. Bible Study

Location: 2131 Stillman St., Selma, 896-5670, Deacon John Mertes. 

The Orchard Bible Fellowship Church
  • Sunday: 8-8:40 a.m. Prayer Time in room 3; 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study class in adult classroom; 9:45 a.m. childcare for newborns to 2-years-old in nursery; 10 a.m. Praise and Worship Service; 10:15 a.m. Sunday School for 3-year-olds through sixth grade; 11:30 a.m. Coffee and Conversation in Fellowship Hall
  • Bible studies are offered throughout the week.

Location: 2400 19th Ave., Kingsburg, 897-5102 or visit www.theorchard-efca.org.

The Potters House Church
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. Prayer meeting; 10 a.m. Worship services
  • Tuesday: 7 p.m. Youth ministry
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. Bible study

Location: 1301 Marion St., Kingsburg, Pastors Dean and JoAnn Youngblood attending.

Valley Life Community Church
  • Sunday: 9 a.m. Small groups; 10 a.m. Celebration service; 10 a.m. Kid Zone
  • Wednesday: 7 p.m. Praise and worship; 7:15 p.m. Adult Bible Study; 7:15 p.m. Youth Bible Study, Spanish Bible Study and Missionettes and Royal Rangers

Location: 3200 McCall Ave, Selma, or visit www.valleylifecc.com.

