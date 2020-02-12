Fairness earns honor for Students of the Month

KINGSBURG – Lincoln students who demonstrated the character trait of fairness were chosen as the January Students Of the Month.

They’re pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From left to right are, in front, Isabella Orosco, Nevaeh Rios, Adrian Castellanos, Anthony Gonzales, Isaac Gonzales, Alison Lopez Perez, Alex Gonzales, Cheyenne Sarkisian and Nicolas Heyano.

In the back row are Korbin Jackson, Jose Ventura Cortez, Knox Waddle, Emma Reyna, Mace Bartel, Damian Jaramillo, Janelle Treadwell, Aaliylah Bustinza, Michael Garcia and Principal Stovall.

Jonah Sikora is not pictured, but was also one of the January Students Of the Month.