Fairness earns honor for Students of the Month
Fairness earns honor for Students of the Month

Fairness: Students of the Month

Lincoln Elementary students who demonstrated the character trait of fairness were chosen as the January Students Of the Month.

KINGSBURG – Lincoln students who demonstrated the character trait of fairness were chosen as the January Students Of the Month.

They’re pictured here with their Principal Matt Stovall.

From left to right are, in front, Isabella Orosco, Nevaeh Rios, Adrian Castellanos, Anthony Gonzales, Isaac Gonzales, Alison Lopez Perez, Alex Gonzales, Cheyenne Sarkisian and Nicolas Heyano.

In the back row are Korbin Jackson, Jose Ventura Cortez, Knox Waddle, Emma Reyna, Mace Bartel, Damian Jaramillo, Janelle Treadwell, Aaliylah Bustinza, Michael Garcia and Principal Stovall.

Jonah Sikora is not pictured, but was also one of the January Students Of the Month.

