KINGSBURG – With the start of the 2019-2020 school year, excitement was running high at campuses in the Kingsburg Elementary Charter School District.
Lincoln Principal Matt Stovall and Melody Lee, a new academic learning director at KECSD, were busy greeting students on the first day Aug. 14.
“Welcome! Welcome! Happy first day! High five!” Stovall called out as parents dropped off their children. “It’s great to see the excitement in the kids’ faces. They’re excited to come back to school and see all their friends and to learn. We have new staff members and a new Academic Learning Director, Melody Lee.
Stovall said even though there is much excitement for the first few days, he cautioned drivers to be aware of the temporary drop-off and pick-up routine. Since the street behind their school is about to undergo major reconstruction, students won’t be able enter the school grounds on Kern Street, also known as Avenue 396.
“Everyone’s excited and a lot of parents are dropping their children off; however, the parking in the back or south area, is not available right now. The City’s going to be putting in a new sidewalk and so it’s going to be a little more congested than normal.”
His advice was for drivers to “just to take their time. We want to make sure the kids get home safe.”
Stovall estimates it will take about two months until the sidewalk’s completed.
“A lot of the kids will start riding the busses and everything will get more efficient, so if everybody can be a little patient in the beginning we want everyone to be safe.”
Parents can park in the residential area and walk their children on to campus, but should make sure to use the crosswalks, he said.
“We’re thankful that Kingsburg PD is helping patrol during the beginning of the school year. We really thank them for helping keep all the kids safe.”
The Lane family previously donated an inflatable arch for the school’s jog-a-thon and special events. That was set up along with a backdrop with the school’s name and logo for first-day photos.
“We wanted to make it as special as we can. It’s a special time in the lives of the kids and the parents and we get to celebrate that.”
Stovall encourages parents to keep in communication with teachers and himself as the school progresses.
“Lincoln has an open-door policy so if parents ever want to talk with myself, their teacher or our office staff, they’re always available. They can come in, call or email. We appreciate parents’ partnerships by working with their kids each day after school, whether it’s reading a book or helping them with their math or homework. It really makes a difference.”
The district’s new learning director said since her own children have attended Kingsburg schools, she’s a firm believer in the strength of the local education system.
Previously, Lee worked at the Hanford Elementary School District as a coach working throughout the district there. She’s from Kingsburg and said she looked forward to making connections with the students, parents and teachers here.
“I want to be able to serve their needs and be a resource to enhance student achievement. I truly believe in [Kingsburg’s elementary district] as a parent, as a community member. I felt like this was a perfect opportunity to serve and give back to the community that I live in. I’m local and I’m really looking forward to serving my own community.”
On the back side of the school, workers for the Floyd Johnston Construction Co. Eric Alvarado and Jeff Bohannan, were starting work on the street’s storm drain. They estimated they’d be on site for a few more weeks before more major road construction would take place. Since it’s a construction zone, drivers are encouraged to slow down through the area.
Kingsburg Police reminder
The Kingsburg Police Department sent a back-to-school reminder to drivers that the speed limit in school zones is 25 miles per hour when children are present. The reminder stated there would be enhanced police enforcement as the school year starts and that patience should be exercised as pedestrians, bicyclists and bus traffic increased especially around schools, and before and after school.
“Please add more time to your daily commute as the streets around schools will be congested and you may be delayed,” the notice said.
Commuters should not stop in crosswalks but should come to a complete stop at all lights and stop signs. If a curb is painted red, drivers should not park, stop or idle there to drop off students or passengers.
At Kingsburg’s Reagan Elementary, parents are advised to keep driving if there is no room in the parking lot and park in the vicinity or on Lindquist Street, rather than block traffic on Diane Avenue and Kern Street.
Parents dropping off children at Lincoln School should likewise not stop on Mariposa Street if there’s not enough room to enter the circle drive drop off. Stopping Mariposa blocks the school busses and bus drivers cannot maneuver on to that street if vehicles are backed up waiting to enter the circle drive.
For more updates on specific school and KECSD events, log on to https://www.kesd.org/.
