SELMA – What looked like a typical Halloween party - complete with candy, costumed guest, games, music, snacks and a photo booth - was actually something quite exceptional.
The party was one of a series of Exceptional Sports for Youth with Needs events that organizers have been arranging since 2016. The goal is to give special needs children, their parents and their siblings a safe, nurturing environment to play sports, play games, snack on special treats and do what other kids do: just have fun.
This most recent event took place at Selma High’s cafeteria Oct. 19. Another event - breakfast with Santa - is set for Dec. 14 and will also take place at Selma High. All the events are free since items are donated to the nonprofit.
Back in 2016, a trio of moms - Jeannette Ontiveros, Charlotte Beggs and Roxanne Marshall - wanted their children to have sporting opportunities and organized special needs bowling, baseball and indoor soccer teams.
Jeannette Ontiveros, Justin’s mom, said the organization has been well accepted and well supported in the community.
“We’re growing at a really fast rate and now we not only have kids based in Selma, but some are coming Fowler and Kingsburg, Fresno and Clovis. They’ve heard about it and seen a few of our activities and they want to participate as well.”
They have branched out to host events such as Easter egg hunts and a pancake breakfast with Santa during the holidays. Their goal is to provide a supportive environment where the children and teens can take part in sports, have parties, make friends and just be kids.
At this Halloween party and fall carnival, there was a deejay playing music, cookie decorating, arts and crafts, a cupcake and candy bar, cotton candy, Frito boats and carnival games.
“This is a splurge today. We don’t normally eat like this,” Beggs said of the treats being served. Beggs is Sydney’s mom and she said her daughter looks forward to the ESYN events.
“She gets to be around other kids, peers and gets to experience the volunteers we have. They’ve been really, really good,” she said of the teens that help as bowling buddies, help the children play the games and also pitch in with setting up before the gatherings and with clean up afterwards.
What she’d like others to realize about their children is while they may act differently than others, it’s not meant as “bad behavior, but it’s just their nature. We’re trying to spread more understanding and more kindness. So take a look at the kids. Don’t be so judgmental. Plus, we want to get families into an atmosphere where they can be comfortable, relax and have a good time with their children.”
Marshall’s son, Alton, is a 17-year-old senior at Selma High. His challenges are with socializing. Events such as these give him a chance to interact as much, or as little, as he can with others. Marshall said that is just one of the many goals for the parties.
“Part of this program is to give him, and all the kids who have issues with socialization, a time to come out. And there’s no judgement, no staring and you don’t have to explain yourself and say you’re sorry.”
Since there are no other support groups for parents of special needs children that she knows of in the immediate area, this also gives the adults a chance to support each other.
“Parents will call me and say ‘thank you so much. I’ve met a friend.’ We are our own network and we don’t have a lot of typical friends outside. They don’t understand. We can’t just go for the weekend somewhere. We’re looking for special needs events. And their kids, if they’re typical, don’t want to go to special-needs events.”
Also, siblings of the special needs children are invited to such gatherings so they can be supportive of each other.
Meanwhile, volunteers assist with the children so parents and their siblings also get a chance to talk.
“Many of the volunteers we have come from the elective peer tutor class that Selma High has,” Marshall said. “At these events, we want the siblings to come and have fun. We don’t want them to have to take care of their siblings, that’s why we have volunteers so the parents can talk with other parents and the siblings to talk with other siblings.”
When it’s time for an ESYN party, they tell Alton what to expect. Marshall said they’re unsure of how much he understands, but while he’s there he’s “all smiles and he laughs. He absolutely enjoys it. He may not participate a lot, but his enjoyment comes from sitting and watching everyone.”
Meanwhile, Ontiveros’ son Justin was dancing away out on the cafeteria’s dance floor.
“I’d like people to understand that although they may present a little bit differently at first, they’re typical kids that want to dance, have fun and want friends. They want to gather and now he’s 14 so he gets his teen-age moments, too.”
Leeza Pena, who works for the Fresno County Office of Education at American Union School in Easton, was among volunteers helping that day. There are about 30 students in their deaf and hard of hearing program with students from kindergarten through high school seniors.
Since their students come from all over Fresno County, only a few live close enough to take part in ESYN’s activities.
“They like being able to participate and having communication access by having somebody there helping them know what is happening. They don’t have that when they don’t have an interpreter.”
Pena said while they’re at school, the focus is on learning, but at the ESYN events, the students can just have fun.
“Also, being here brings awareness of others. It’s not just the deaf and hard of hearing, there’s other disabilities out there.”
Pena said other ESYN students are making attempts to communicate with her students, so they too are learning about their different needs.
“We have three, before there was only one. Hopefully, next year we can get five. I help them communicate so there are no barriers. I just hope we can get more kids out there.”
