{{featured_button_text}}

SELMA – Exceptional Sports for Youth with Needs hosted their second annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14 at the Selma High School dining hall.

ESYN co-founder Jeannette L. Ontiveros said there were approximately 200 students and family members in attendance.

“Students with disabilities and their families were able to eat breakfast, ride a train, take photos with Santa, create arts and crafts and they received gifts! We had volunteers from Selma High’s Leadership class, MCJROTC, Skillz and Key Club. A fun time was had by all and once again, we thank them for their support!”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments