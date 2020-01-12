SELMA – Exceptional Sports for Youth with Needs hosted their second annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 14 at the Selma High School dining hall.
ESYN co-founder Jeannette L. Ontiveros said there were approximately 200 students and family members in attendance.
“Students with disabilities and their families were able to eat breakfast, ride a train, take photos with Santa, create arts and crafts and they received gifts! We had volunteers from Selma High’s Leadership class, MCJROTC, Skillz and Key Club. A fun time was had by all and once again, we thank them for their support!”
