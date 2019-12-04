SELMA – Eric White Elementary School students and staff have started a new tradition that’s been dubbed Fall Feast Give Away.
Intervention teacher Baljit San Miguel and Eric White secretary Sylvia Urias came up with the idea of having a meal give away with Eric White staff donating items for the meals.
“We took the idea to our principal Michelle Salcido and got it approved to get it started,” San Miguel said. Although the students and staff already participate in helping with the Selma C.A.R.E.S food drive, this year they wanted to do more for the EW families, she said.
The first Fall Feast Give Away was Nov. 21. Staff donated a turkey, potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, dinner rolls and pies.
“We were able to collect enough for seven families. Students were sent home with a permission slip to get them signed by a parent/guardian to participate in the drawing,” San Miguel said.
One student per grade level from second through sixth grades, and the little ones in transitional kindergarten, was selected to receive the meals. The students were announced Nov. 21 during morning announcements and parents were notified as well.
The winners were: In transitional kindergarten, Armando Villarreal; second grade, Jacqueline Catano; third grade, Kendra Cervantes; fourth grade, Odalis Rivera; fifth grade, Joselyn Silva; sixth grade, Eric Vega; and fifth grade, Nate Mojica.
“Our Eric White staff is awesome and always trying to help our students and families when we can,” San Miguel said.
