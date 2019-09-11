SELMA – Entries are being accepted for the 55th Annual Selma Rotary Marching Band Festival. The Festival takes place this year on Saturday, Oct. 26. This year’s theme is “Shine On Harvest Moon - A Salute to Agriculture.”
Awards in each division will earn participants either $100, $50 or $25, depending on whether they place first, second or third.
Entries include general entries of schools, community or commercial, motor vehicles and political. Fees for political entries are $150.
To participate, secure an entry form from the Char Tucker at 2128 North St., Selma, 896-4777 or at www.selmabandfestival.net.
All entries must be received by Oct. 16 to reserve a spot in the parade line-up.
Prizes for the marching bands field show will be $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place. For the parade, marching bands will earn $250 for the winner of each high school division and $250 to the winner of the middle school or junior high bands.
A total of $9,000 will be awarded.
The grand marshal has not yet been announced, but the parade is scheduled to be aired live on Station KAIL. Viewers may watch on either Local Broadcast (Via Antenna): Channel 7.1, Comcast: Channel 13 (HD 713) or Dish, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse: Channel 53 (U-Verse HD 1053).
