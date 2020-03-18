Emmersen makes dean’s list, graduates

AZUSA – Kingsburg graduate and Azusa Pacific University student Taylor Emmersen made the academic Dean’s List at APU.

Emmersen is a Business: Marketing major and was honored for her fall semester 2019 academic standing of a having a grade point average of 3.5 or better. She is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Business: Marketing in December 2019 earning the distinction of Magna Cum Laude for achieving an overall GPA of 3.8 and above.

During her time at Azusa, Emmersen was able to spend two semester studying abroad in Lithuania, Eastern Europe and one summer in Barcelona, Spain, for an internship.

“During that time, I visited 22 countries throughout Europe,” she said of her experience. Thus, her graduation stole is adorned with the flags from the countries she visited then.

Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God first and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor’s degrees, 48 master’s degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials, and nine doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.

