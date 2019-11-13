FRESNO – Brandi Orth announced that election workers and outreach coordinators will be hired to assist with the upcoming elections. Orth is the Fresno County Clerk/Registrar of Voters.
“Our election workers are the core essence of any election,” Orth said. These part-time paid positions will help support elections activities throughout the County during peak election season.
“These dedicated individuals are involved in every aspect of our elections and are crucial to delivering a successful and efficient voting process. It is our collective goal here at the Elections Department to ensure that Fresno County voters have an all-around positive voting experience.”
You have free articles remaining.
Here is more information on the two positions the Elections Office seeks to fill:
Elections outreach coordinator - extra help: An elections outreach coordinator plans, organizes and coordinates a specific election activity during an election period. These individuals will troubleshoot vote center equipment; assist with the preparation of supplies for set-up and storage at a vote center; operate modern office equipment used in voter registration and election activities; and perform related work as required. Complete job description and application information is available at http://bit.ly/33sMHhb.
Elections worker - extra help: Elections workers provide support to elections activities during peak election periods. These individuals will assist the public with inquiries related to voter ballots and the voting process; perform data entry of voting information; process and/or resolve electronic record issues; operate extraction machines to open and extract ballots for processing; and perform other duties as required. Complete job description and application information is available at http://bit.ly/2PXO3wz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.