FRESNO – Educational Employees Credit Union has named two Selma students and one Kingsburg student as recipients of their Student Grant Program.
Selma’s Khori Cranford and Eliza Guzman, and Kingsburg’s Kylie Nicole Wright were among 50 EECU members who received $2,000 grants each for the 2019-2020 school year. EECU has given more than $1.3 million in grants to 825 students since the program’s inception in 2003.
Cranford, a 2019 Selma High graduate, will attend California State University, Fresno, this August as a Smittcamp Family Honors College scholar. She will major in political science and international relations and double minor in communications and Armenian studies. She would like to work for a U.S. foreign embassy or for the National Security Agency or in public relations and international communications for a global company.
Guzman, a 2019 Kingsburg High School graduate, will be an Honors Program freshman at Fresno City College this fall as part of the Future Nurses Program. She plans to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing and eventually a doctorate in public health.
Wright, who also graduated from Kingsburg High School in June, will attend Paul Mitchell School in Fresno. She plans to become a cosmetologist.
Beth Dooley, EECU’s president and CEO, said the credit union is proud to have helped so many students over the years with their educational goals.
“These students have pursued their chosen fields and shared their skills and talents here in the Valley and beyond,” Dooley said.
The grant recipients were recognized by Mike Snell, EECU’s board chairman, and Dooley at the credit union’s recent annual meeting, which was attended by more than 2,500 members and guests.
Grant recipients were selected based on their personal statements, letters of recommendation and school transcripts. The program awards grants to members attending college, vocational or technical school, or pursuing professional training.
EECU has 19 branches and serves more than 295,000 members in 10 Central California counties, and has over $3 billion in assets.
