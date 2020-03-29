Economic director: New reasons to buy local

The strength or weakness of our local economy is something the community controls, not the government. What do you do as a family in Kingsburg? Do you use the parks? Do you use the recreational services? Do you take Fido to the dog park? It simply makes sense for our residents to want to support the services that they utilize. By buying locally, you’re helping to ensure that the City can continue to provide those services in the future.

No matter which city you shop in, you will support that city’s local economy and subsequent services. The question is do you want to support the services that you and your family utilize? Or do you want to support the services that other people utilize?

There are a variety of reasons to shop locally and most of them really don’t have to do with benefiting the local businesses. Instead, buying locally seems to have more to do with actually benefiting each resident on a personal level. The reasons include: