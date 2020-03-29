Economic director: New reasons to buy local

KINGSBURG – “Buy local” is used enough to be considered a cliché. Often, this rallying cry falls on unresponsive ears. And, as more and more people live in outlying communities and commute to the larger cities, less of the community’s buying power is actually spent in the city a commuter lives in.
People should buy in Kingsburg for a number of reasons; one is to support local business which supports the local economy. Buying local creates strong local businesses which generates interest for more retail development.
When a resident buys locally a portion is returned to the city and supports the local government services. More revenue to the city from retail sales tax means more dollars for police, fire and public works. Public works includes street and park maintenance.
Buying locally helps provide more jobs for the community. People don’t always realize that. If Kingsburg residents shop outside of Kingsburg, those tax dollars are utilized by another city. If you shop in Kingsburg, economists estimate that it recycles itself seven times. That means for every one dollar spent, it adds seven dollars to the community.
For example, you tip the waitress at Los Pepes. She takes her tip money and purchases a gift at Bluebird Home & Lifestyle Market. The Bluebird owner purchases a muffin and coffee at Bella Bakery, etc. Your $1 benefits more than just one person or one business.
The strength or weakness of our local economy is something the community controls, not the government. What do you do as a family in Kingsburg? Do you use the parks? Do you use the recreational services? Do you take Fido to the dog park? It simply makes sense for our residents to want to support the services that they utilize. By buying locally, you’re helping to ensure that the City can continue to provide those services in the future.
You have free articles remaining.
No matter which city you shop in, you will support that city’s local economy and subsequent services. The question is do you want to support the services that you and your family utilize? Or do you want to support the services that other people utilize?
There are a variety of reasons to shop locally and most of them really don’t have to do with benefiting the local businesses. Instead, buying locally seems to have more to do with actually benefiting each resident on a personal level. The reasons include:
- Improved law enforcement
- Improved fire protection
- Improved transportation
- Improved parks
- Improved recreational activities
- Improved opportunities for other businesses to locate locally because of the vibrant economy
- Higher employment rate (which means lower crime rate and more dollars spent within the community)
- Maintenance or improvement of the better quality of life you moved here to enjoy.
The next time your car needs to be filled with gas, consider purchasing it in your hometown.
The next time you have 10 things on your list and know you can only purchase three of them locally, purchase those three locally.
Your local purchases will directly benefit the services provided to you by your local government.
And while there are continual reasons to buy locally, in the situation we’re all in now, there is an entirely new layer of reasons to support our local businesses.
Many merchants are struggling. Many people have been temporarily furloughed or have completely lost their jobs. It’s a great time to help them if you can. Buy gift cards, do your Christmas shopping (many merchants offer delivery services), tip generously, to name a few. What makes Kingsburg strong are its residents. Banding together and helping one another makes us all stronger and brings us closer together - at least figuratively - for now.
Jolene Polyack is the City of Kingsburg’s consulting economic development coordinator. Learn more about Kingsburg’s economic development plans and incentives at https://www.cityofkingsburg-ca.gov/171/Economic-Development
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!