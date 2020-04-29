East Floral Avenue road reconstruction starts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA — A complete reconstruction of Floral Avenue, from Union Pacific Railroad to McCall Avenue was set to begin Monday, April 27, according to the City of Selma.

The East Floral Avenue Reconstruction Project will be completed in the following stages.

From April 27 through May 8, Floral Avenue will be closed from the railroad tracks to the west side of Wright Street.

From May 11-19, Floral Avenue will be closed from the east side of Wright Street to the west side of McCall Avenue.

The intersections of Floral at McCall and Wright will only be closed for two days, one day per intersection, with full detours around both intersections. Wright will be closed on May 20 and McCall will be closed on May 21.

Home and business owners along this route will have access to their driveways 24 hours a day. Emergency services will be able to travel east to west though Floral Avenue 24 hours a day.

No on-street parking on Floral will be allowed during the two-week intervals mentioned previously.

The closures may continue for longer periods of time if necessary, if there are delays caused by weather or other uncontrollable events.

