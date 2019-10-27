SELMA – A 19-year-old Selma area man is dead after an early morning shooting that took place in the area of Sherman and Young streets on Oct. 27, according a press release from Selma Police Chief Myron Dyck.
The initial call came in for a man down, with possible gunshot wounds just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
“Upon officers’ arrival, they located the victim and began life-saving measures,” Dyck said. “He was turned over to [emergency medical services personnel] on scene who transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.”
Officers learned from witnesses that a car pulled up and a conversation was ongoing between the subjects in the vehicle and the victim. A subject from exited the vehicle and started firing at the victim, striking him several times.
Detectives are following up with witnesses and searching for cameras in the area that may have caught the incident or car on camera.
Officers ask that members of the public contact Det. Richard Figueroa at the Selma Police Department at 896-2525 if they have information about the incident.
