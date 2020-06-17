Eagles soar into next adventure

Superintendent Fisher also acknowledged the extraordinary efforts parents, families and school staff had to cope with as the entire school system had to change practically overnight to distance learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You and each of your classmates have had to endure a very challenging time as you end your middle school times. We’ve all worked hard to make the best of this unfortunate situation. This has been especially true for your parents. They have ensured your health and safety while supporting your learning from home, often while working from home themselves, and doing their best to provide you with encouragement and understanding as they know that your very social world has been turned upside-down.”

Fisher said she’s confident however that come 2014, they will be celebrating their graduations from Selma High.

She said she hoped students would keep three words in mind as they moved on to become Selma High Bears –positivity to be confident challenging times will improve, resiliency to cope through difficulties and choosing to make decisions that benefit their own education and make their families proud.