Eagles soar into next adventure
Eagles soar into next adventure

SELMA – The eighth-grade Eagles at Abraham Lincoln Middle School have had to show flexibility and tenacity as the school year ended amidst the crisis of the world-wide novel coronavirus. It’s the ability to face those challenges with positivity and resilience that the Selma Unified School District Superintendent Tanya Fisher said will serve them well as they move on to high school, and all through life.

“This class is indeed special,” Fisher said in a video produced for their digital promotion ceremony on June 1.

“You will hold a place in this school’s history that no other eighth-grade class at Abraham Lincoln Middle School will ever hold. You have faced the COVID-19 crisis with positivity, resilience and choice to do and be your best even when you may not have felt like it, as you finished up your school year,” Fisher said.

ASB Vice President Alison McColm kicked off the virtual ceremony by leading classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance.

ASB President Adeba Awawda then addressed the eighth graders recalling how they created memories in their years at the school by building friendships, attending school dances, taking part in school dances and learning skills even outside the classroom they can use in life.

“My time at ALMS has taught me things that I will carry with me as I move on to high school: You must always stay true to yourself, learn from your mistakes and make the best out of any obstacle you might face,” Awawda said.

She thanked teachers, family and friends for support, mentorship and inspiration.

It was her time on the school’s basketball team that created a second family for Awawda as she recalled pushing herself during sprints and singing in the bus after a win.

“Thank you to our coach who always believed in us, taught us to persevere and cheered us like daughters, so thank you Mr. Pallesi.”

As cherished as the time has been at ALMS, Awawda said she hoped her fellow Eagles treasured the memories they have, but were also eager to create new ones in high school.

“Because no matter how much you may want to, you can never come back to middle school. Everything eventually comes to an end, but the new chapter’s going to be even better than we can imagine.”

Principal Sato Sanikian encouraged them to be successful I high school by being involved and communicating with teachers, support staff and fellow students.

She also warned them to not hit the literal snooze button but to “awaken with enthusiasm the minute your ninth grade year begins. The minute that high school begins, the high school clock starts ticking. Everything you’ll accomplish in high school starts with the ninth grade – good studying and sleeping habits, including good attendance equal good grades.”

Superintendent Fisher also acknowledged the extraordinary efforts parents, families and school staff had to cope with as the entire school system had to change practically overnight to distance learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“You and each of your classmates have had to endure a very challenging time as you end your middle school times. We’ve all worked hard to make the best of this unfortunate situation. This has been especially true for your parents. They have ensured your health and safety while supporting your learning from home, often while working from home themselves, and doing their best to provide you with encouragement and understanding as they know that your very social world has been turned upside-down.”

Fisher said she’s confident however that come 2014, they will be celebrating their graduations from Selma High.

She said she hoped students would keep three words in mind as they moved on to become Selma High Bears –positivity to be confident challenging times will improve, resiliency to cope through difficulties and choosing to make decisions that benefit their own education and make their families proud.

“Your future is bright and your potential is unlimited. You can do and be anything you desire as you remember those three key words of positivity, resilience and choice. Now, go! Fly like an eagle and soar above the clouds as you explore your next adventure in Bear Nation.”

Before presenting the promoting class, Principal Sanikian presented the following awards:

Eagle of the Year: Brendan Rodela, Allison McColm

Student of Character of the Year: Michael Rodriguez, Sophia Roque

Athlete of the Year: Javon Hicks, Khamara Dement.

The Abraham Lincoln Middle School Class of 2020 includes:

Abaloz, Laurence

Acevedo Montes, Maite

Adame, Evanie

Aguilar, Alexander

Alcala, Mia

Aldape, Chris

Alegria Zaravia, Baneza

Alfaro, Chrystal

Altamirano Olivo, Omar

Alvarado, Aidan

Alvarado, Hilaria

Alvarado, Nyomi

Alvarez, Damian

Alvarez, Karen Estefania

Alvarez, Xavier

Angel, Camilla

Angel, Julian

Anguiano Torres, Emiliano

Anguiano-Talamantes, Gilbert

Arevalo Martinez, Melanie

Arms, Sydnee

Arzate Gutierrez, Jolette

Avila, David

Avila, Xitlalit

Avila Lopez, Bryan

Avila Lopez, Kevin

Awad, Mohamad

Awawda, Adeba

Ayala, Diego

Bahaj, Khalifa

Barajas, Jessica

Barela, Dakota

Barranco, Lisbet

Barrita Aguilar, Rosa

Barros, Adaline

Bautista, Alexa

Bautista, David

Becerra, Andrew

Becerra Borquez, Luna

Bocanegra Talavera, Isela

Bolanos Felix, Damaris

Bombela Comparan, Oscar

Botros, Lavina

Brablec, Rosalie

Brar, Gurinder

Brewster, Jacob

Bueno, Luis

Bustillos, Colton

Caldera, Jayde

Calderon, Daniela

Calderon Vargas, Angel

Calletano, Julian

Camacho Aguilera, Brian

Canchola Rios, Alexsandra

Candelas, Angelle

Cantu, Emilyna

Carranza Martinez, Bianca

Carrasco, Izaiah

Carrasco, Julissa

Carriaga, Eugene

Carrillo, Jorge

Carrillo Rincon, Mirian

Castillo, Suzette

Cavazos, Matthew

Cayetano, Alan

Ceballos, Juan

Ceja, Maile

Cerda, Drew

Cervantes, Frankie

Cervantes Sandoval, Rojelio

Chatman, Mia

Chavarria, Juan

Chavez, Deserae

Chavez, Isabella

Chavez, Isaiah

Chavez, Josiah

Cisneros Espinoza, Monica

Colado, Nicholas

Colin, Adrianna

Colin, Jacqueline

Contreras, Caleb

Contreras, Nayomi

Contreras Frutis, Janet

Cordero, Xavier

Corona, Amy

Corpus, Joseph

Cortez, Christy

Cortez, Sophia

Cortez Andrade, Jerry

Cortez Arango, Javier

Cruz, Adyson

Cruz, Enrique

Cruz, Sebastian

Cruz Martinez, Yadira

Cruz Sorroza, Sebastian

Cuevas, Alicia

Cuevas, Julia

Dail, Roshan

Dean, Jayda

Dellamaggiore, Brianna

Dement, Khamara

Desai, Sameera

Diaz, Isaiah

Diaz, Mariah

Diaz, Nicolas

Diaz, Rebecca

Diaz, Venus

Diaz Mendez, Yahir

Doloris, Elijah

Dominguez, Elaina

Dominguez, Israel

Drolette, Anastasia

Duarte Davis, Isidro

Duarte Silva, Antonio

DuPont, Olivia

Duran, Sarahe

Echeverria Lopez, Daniel

Elias Arzola, Manuel

Emerson, Cohen

Escobar, Florentina

Escovedo, Juliet

Esparza, Dora

Espinoza, Melissa

Estrada Lopez, Leobardo

Fabela, Damian

Fabela, Ruben

Fabian Hernandez, Leonardo

Favian Fabian, Jose

Felix Chavez, Vanessa

Fernandez, Laila

Ferrell, Lilianna

Flores, Fatima

Flores, Jeslie

Flores, Jose

Flores, Martin

Flores Mata, Adrian

Flores Nieto, Aleida

Fuentes, Kylee

Gallegos, Joanna

Garcia, Antonio

Garcia, Ashley

Garcia, Austin

Garcia, Brent

Garcia, Cyrina

Garcia, David

Garcia, Elijah

Garcia, Frankie

Garcia, Julisa

Garcia, Litzy

Garcia, Matthew

Garcia, Reanna

Garcia, Stacy

Garcia Bejines, Diana

Garcia Gomez, Brenda

Garcia Murillo, Rafael

Garcia Ortiz, Yaredcy

Garza, Isabella

Garza, Jaymie

Garza, Joanne

Garza, Matthew

Garza, Maya

Gil Maravilla, Jennifer

Gill, Lovey

Godinez Lopez, Jasmine

Godinez Ortega, Anely

Gomez, Giselle

Gomez Lopez, Jose

Gomez Ramirez, Dagoberto

Gomez Vasquez, Juan

Gonzales, Mariah

Gonzales, Mark

Gonzales, Steven

Gonzalez, Adrian Joaquin

Gonzalez, Angel

Gonzalez, Osbaldo

Gonzalez Pinon, Katelyn

Gonzalez-Guillen, Joselyn

Guerra, Nathalia

Guerrero, Juan

Kaur, Simranjit

Khalid, Hemza

Khousakoune, Paris

Klapperich, Jaylynn

Lane, Matthew

Leija Frias, Xavian

Lemos, Miguel

Leon, Caleb

Leon, Charlene

Leon Martinez, Jose Antonio

Lima Sanchez, Andrea

Lizarraga, Keanna

Llamas, Ashlee

Lopez, Alexa

Lopez, Geneva

Lopez, Illiana

Lopez, Isabell

Lopez, Jose

Lopez, Leo

Lopez Calixtro, Carlos

Lopez Dominguez, Justin

Lopez Escobar, Hugo

Lopez Franco, Cesar

Lopez Gomez, Kevin

Lopez Jarquin, Brian

Lopez Preciado, Savannah

Lopez Rios, Juan

Lopez Rodriguez, Israel

Lopez Rodriguez, Josue

Lopez Toribio, Jose

Luis Guzman, Bryan

Luis Ruiz, Julisa

Lujan, Miyah

Luna, Jason

Luna, Ronni

Machnik, Luke

Macias, Fernando

Macias, Savanna

Maciel-Bejar, Jairo

Madrigal Cordova, Eriberto

Madrigal Ramirez, Cesar

Maldonado, Fabian

Maldonado, Jessica

Mandujano Ramirez, Abel

Mares Andrade, Natalee

Mariscal, Briseida

Mariscal Joya, Francisco

Marquez, Aiden

Martinez, Isaiah

Martinez, Jessica

Martinez Lizarraga, Adamaris

Martinez-Cabrera, Janet

Mason, Cadence

Mata, Joshua

Matias Perez, Marco

Maya, Martin

Mayer Morin, Kyleigh

Mayorga, Annabelle

McColm, Allison

McCracken, Logan

Medina, Gloria

Mendez, Sahara

Mendez Sisneros, Ciara

Mendoza, Justin

Mendoza Echeverria, Moises

Mendoza Garcia, Salvador

Mendoza Lopez, Kevin

Mendoza-Calderon, Martin

Mingming, Jasmine

Miramontes, Benjamin

Miranda Cervantes, Agustin

Mohamed, Fidel

Monjaraz Fabian, Eduardo

Montemayor, Andrew

Montoya, Justise

Mora, Jaden

Mora, Matthew

Morales, John

Morales Almaraz, Jocelyn

Moreno, Destiny

Moreno, Diego

Moreno, Mia

Murillo Porras, Bryan

Muro, Caesar

Navarrete, Elias

Navarro, Gabriel

Navarro Cabrera, Juan Carlos

Nevarez, Alexis

Noriega, Ciclali

Ordaz, Saleene

Orejel-Cruz, Alexander

Orozco, Andrea

Ortiz Santos, Francisco

Osorio-Avila, Ashley

Osorno, Jorge

Pacheco, Ashley

Padilla, Kassandra

Pallares, Zachary

Pallesi, Emily

Palomares, Daylen

Panagos, Macie

Pantoja Gaytan, Masielle

Panu, Isha

Paz, Amarie

Pena, Joe

Perez, Angel

Perez, Elias

Perez, Estrellita

Perez, Lorenzo

Perez Gutierrez, Alejandro

Perez Juarez, Luis

Perez-Rafael, Elizabeth

Pichardo, Juana

Pineda Ramirez, Eric

Pintor, Yerlin

Platas, Isai

Porras, Emma

Quezada, Rachel

Quintana, Maddison

Quiroz, Jennifer

Ramirez, Gabriela

Ramirez, Jaden

Ramirez, Jolette

Ramirez, Mariah

Ramirez, Mariah

Ramirez, Mercedes

Ramirez, Saul

Ramirez Baez, Victoria

Ramirez Escamilla, Kaylee

Ramirez Garcia, Yuridia

Ramirez Lazaro, Alan

Ramirez Santos, Jesenia

Ramos, Diego

Ramos, Jesus

Ramos, Ryan

Rangel Lopez, Perla

Resendez, Angel

Reyes Barrita, Bryan

Reyes Barrita, Jiang

Reyes Cruz, Naidelyn

Reyes Fuentes, Leslie

Reyes Garcia, Roselyn

Reynoso, Janilynn

Rios Cortez, Angela

Rivera, Norfie

Rivera Silva, Dominic

Rocha, Alondra

Rocha, Francisco

Rodela, Brendan

Rodriguez, Elijah

Rodriguez, Hannah

Rodriguez, Michael

Rodriguez Espinoza, Chantel

Rodriguez Lucas, Ana

Rolon Ortega, Maria

Roman, Anthony

Romero, Judith

Roque, Jenna

Roque, Juan Jose

Roque, Sophia

Rubio, Donna

Ruiz, Alvina

Ruiz, America

Ruiz, Emmanuel

Ruiz, Zaira

Ruiz Rodriguez, Ashley

Runfola, Zyann Valeria

Russo, Elizabeth

Ruvalcaba, Isabella

Saetern, Anthony

Salas, Hennessy

Salazar, Gabriela

Salazar, Ivan

Salazar, Jesse

Salazar Alvarez, Nayeli

Salazar Ramirez, Jenny

Saldana-Torres, Luis

Saleh Ahmed, Mohamed

Salinas, Martin

Salinas Juarez, Javier

Sanchez, Aaron

Sanchez, Adan

Sanchez, Alexandra

Sanchez, Aylin

Sanchez, Kimberly

Sanchez, Leslie

Sanchez, Roberto

Sanchez, Stephanie

Sanchez Gomez, Jose

Sanchez-Ayala, Eileen

Santiago Amaya, Sareny

Santiago Merino, Javier

Santiago Orduno, Marcela

Santos Cruz, Minerva

Santos Ortiz, Irais

Sario Garcia, Juan

Segura, Anthony

Serapio Ortiz, Anthony

Sheehan, Sydney

Shook, Jaycee

Sierra, Makayla

Silva, Julissa

Singh, Alli

Singh, Ikattar

Solis, Daniel

Soria, Eduardo

Sosa, Nicholas

Sotelo Solis, Valerie

Soto-Reyes, Kimberly

Stamper, Ashley

Tanon, Daniella

Tapia Nolasco, Carmen

Tela, Abigail

Tohan, Palak

Toribio Castaneda, Jesus

Toribio-Castaneda, Cindy

Torres, Faith

Torres, Leah

Torres Escutia, Jose

Torres Soto, Mariana

Trejo, Fernando

Trejo, Samuel

Trevino, Monika

Trujillo, Eugene

Tucker, Bryson

Valdenegro Rocha, Julieta

Valdez, Ayden

Valdez, Dimytri

Valdez, Karissa

Valdez, Kassandra

Valdez, Nina

Valencia, Sergio

Valencia Castro, Wendy

Valente Gutierrez, Daisy

Valle, Jacob

Vargas, Emma

Vargas, Kobe

Vargas Gutierrez, Perla

Vargas Leon, Annie

Vargas Manriquez, Jesus

Vasquez, Alyssa

Vasquez, Anthony

Vasquez, Antonio

Vasquez Gonzalez, Bryan

Vasquez, Mexilli

Vasquez Lopez, Kayla

Vasquez Matias, Emir Alonso

Vasquez Morfin, Philip

Vasquez Ybarra, Elijah

Vazquez, Lilly

Velasco Rosario, Matias

Velazquez Manzano, Stephanie

Velazquez Rodriguez, James

Venegas, Salmay

Veneges, Malory

Ventura, Brisa

Verduzco, Isabella

Verduzco, Richard

Villalobos, George

Villasenor, Mariano

Viramontes, Malen

Viveros, Alexis

Walker, Kyrie

Williams-Pratt, Hayllee

Wilson, Samantha

Winter, Grace

Yanez, Ava

Yepez Ramirez, Dayanara

Zapata, Viviana

Zarate, Benjamin

Zavala, Anthony

Zavala, Jacob

Zavala, Victor

Zavala Sandoval, Andres

Zavala Sandoval, Jose

Zuniga, Kianna

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

Abraham Lincoln Middle School

The video of Abraham Lincoln Middle School promotion ceremony may be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMOAKz1LwbIhDXz2ouvE_Cg.

