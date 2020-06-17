Eagles soar into next adventure

SELMA – The eighth-grade Eagles at Abraham Lincoln Middle School have had to show flexibility and tenacity as the school year ended amidst the crisis of the world-wide novel coronavirus. It’s the ability to face those challenges with positivity and resilience that the Selma Unified School District Superintendent Tanya Fisher said will serve them well as they move on to high school, and all through life.
“This class is indeed special,” Fisher said in a video produced for their digital promotion ceremony on June 1.
“You will hold a place in this school’s history that no other eighth-grade class at Abraham Lincoln Middle School will ever hold. You have faced the COVID-19 crisis with positivity, resilience and choice to do and be your best even when you may not have felt like it, as you finished up your school year,” Fisher said.
ASB Vice President Alison McColm kicked off the virtual ceremony by leading classmates in the Pledge of Allegiance.
ASB President Adeba Awawda then addressed the eighth graders recalling how they created memories in their years at the school by building friendships, attending school dances, taking part in school dances and learning skills even outside the classroom they can use in life.
“My time at ALMS has taught me things that I will carry with me as I move on to high school: You must always stay true to yourself, learn from your mistakes and make the best out of any obstacle you might face,” Awawda said.
She thanked teachers, family and friends for support, mentorship and inspiration.
It was her time on the school’s basketball team that created a second family for Awawda as she recalled pushing herself during sprints and singing in the bus after a win.
“Thank you to our coach who always believed in us, taught us to persevere and cheered us like daughters, so thank you Mr. Pallesi.”
As cherished as the time has been at ALMS, Awawda said she hoped her fellow Eagles treasured the memories they have, but were also eager to create new ones in high school.
“Because no matter how much you may want to, you can never come back to middle school. Everything eventually comes to an end, but the new chapter’s going to be even better than we can imagine.”
Principal Sato Sanikian encouraged them to be successful I high school by being involved and communicating with teachers, support staff and fellow students.
She also warned them to not hit the literal snooze button but to “awaken with enthusiasm the minute your ninth grade year begins. The minute that high school begins, the high school clock starts ticking. Everything you’ll accomplish in high school starts with the ninth grade – good studying and sleeping habits, including good attendance equal good grades.”
Superintendent Fisher also acknowledged the extraordinary efforts parents, families and school staff had to cope with as the entire school system had to change practically overnight to distance learning to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“You and each of your classmates have had to endure a very challenging time as you end your middle school times. We’ve all worked hard to make the best of this unfortunate situation. This has been especially true for your parents. They have ensured your health and safety while supporting your learning from home, often while working from home themselves, and doing their best to provide you with encouragement and understanding as they know that your very social world has been turned upside-down.”
Fisher said she’s confident however that come 2014, they will be celebrating their graduations from Selma High.
She said she hoped students would keep three words in mind as they moved on to become Selma High Bears –positivity to be confident challenging times will improve, resiliency to cope through difficulties and choosing to make decisions that benefit their own education and make their families proud.
“Your future is bright and your potential is unlimited. You can do and be anything you desire as you remember those three key words of positivity, resilience and choice. Now, go! Fly like an eagle and soar above the clouds as you explore your next adventure in Bear Nation.”
Before presenting the promoting class, Principal Sanikian presented the following awards:
Eagle of the Year: Brendan Rodela, Allison McColm
Student of Character of the Year: Michael Rodriguez, Sophia Roque
Athlete of the Year: Javon Hicks, Khamara Dement.
The Abraham Lincoln Middle School Class of 2020 includes:
Abaloz, Laurence
Acevedo Montes, Maite
Adame, Evanie
Aguilar, Alexander
Alcala, Mia
Aldape, Chris
Alegria Zaravia, Baneza
Alfaro, Chrystal
Altamirano Olivo, Omar
Alvarado, Aidan
Alvarado, Hilaria
Alvarado, Nyomi
Alvarez, Damian
Alvarez, Karen Estefania
Alvarez, Xavier
Angel, Camilla
Angel, Julian
Anguiano Torres, Emiliano
Anguiano-Talamantes, Gilbert
Arevalo Martinez, Melanie
Arms, Sydnee
Arzate Gutierrez, Jolette
Avila, David
Avila, Xitlalit
Avila Lopez, Bryan
Avila Lopez, Kevin
Awad, Mohamad
Awawda, Adeba
Ayala, Diego
Bahaj, Khalifa
Barajas, Jessica
Barela, Dakota
Barranco, Lisbet
Barrita Aguilar, Rosa
Barros, Adaline
Bautista, Alexa
Bautista, David
Becerra, Andrew
Becerra Borquez, Luna
Bocanegra Talavera, Isela
Bolanos Felix, Damaris
Bombela Comparan, Oscar
Botros, Lavina
Brablec, Rosalie
Brar, Gurinder
Brewster, Jacob
Bueno, Luis
Bustillos, Colton
Caldera, Jayde
Calderon, Daniela
Calderon Vargas, Angel
Calletano, Julian
Camacho Aguilera, Brian
Canchola Rios, Alexsandra
Candelas, Angelle
Cantu, Emilyna
Carranza Martinez, Bianca
Carrasco, Izaiah
Carrasco, Julissa
Carriaga, Eugene
Carrillo, Jorge
Carrillo Rincon, Mirian
Castillo, Suzette
Cavazos, Matthew
Cayetano, Alan
Ceballos, Juan
Ceja, Maile
Cerda, Drew
Cervantes, Frankie
Cervantes Sandoval, Rojelio
Chatman, Mia
Chavarria, Juan
Chavez, Deserae
Chavez, Isabella
Chavez, Isaiah
Chavez, Josiah
Cisneros Espinoza, Monica
Colado, Nicholas
Colin, Adrianna
Colin, Jacqueline
Contreras, Caleb
Contreras, Nayomi
Contreras Frutis, Janet
Cordero, Xavier
Corona, Amy
Corpus, Joseph
Cortez, Christy
Cortez, Sophia
Cortez Andrade, Jerry
Cortez Arango, Javier
Cruz, Adyson
Cruz, Enrique
Cruz, Sebastian
Cruz Martinez, Yadira
Cruz Sorroza, Sebastian
Cuevas, Alicia
Cuevas, Julia
Dail, Roshan
Dean, Jayda
Dellamaggiore, Brianna
Dement, Khamara
Desai, Sameera
Diaz, Isaiah
Diaz, Mariah
Diaz, Nicolas
Diaz, Rebecca
Diaz, Venus
Diaz Mendez, Yahir
Doloris, Elijah
Dominguez, Elaina
Dominguez, Israel
Drolette, Anastasia
Duarte Davis, Isidro
Duarte Silva, Antonio
DuPont, Olivia
Duran, Sarahe
Echeverria Lopez, Daniel
Elias Arzola, Manuel
Emerson, Cohen
Escobar, Florentina
Escovedo, Juliet
Esparza, Dora
Espinoza, Melissa
Estrada Lopez, Leobardo
Fabela, Damian
Fabela, Ruben
Fabian Hernandez, Leonardo
Favian Fabian, Jose
Felix Chavez, Vanessa
Fernandez, Laila
Ferrell, Lilianna
Flores, Fatima
Flores, Jeslie
Flores, Jose
Flores, Martin
Flores Mata, Adrian
Flores Nieto, Aleida
Fuentes, Kylee
Gallegos, Joanna
Garcia, Antonio
Garcia, Ashley
Garcia, Austin
Garcia, Brent
Garcia, Cyrina
Garcia, David
Garcia, Elijah
Garcia, Frankie
Garcia, Julisa
Garcia, Litzy
Garcia, Matthew
Garcia, Reanna
Garcia, Stacy
Garcia Bejines, Diana
Garcia Gomez, Brenda
Garcia Murillo, Rafael
Garcia Ortiz, Yaredcy
Garza, Isabella
Garza, Jaymie
Garza, Joanne
Garza, Matthew
Garza, Maya
Gil Maravilla, Jennifer
Gill, Lovey
Godinez Lopez, Jasmine
Godinez Ortega, Anely
Gomez, Giselle
Gomez Lopez, Jose
Gomez Ramirez, Dagoberto
Gomez Vasquez, Juan
Gonzales, Mariah
Gonzales, Mark
Gonzales, Steven
Gonzalez, Adrian Joaquin
Gonzalez, Angel
Gonzalez, Osbaldo
Gonzalez Pinon, Katelyn
Gonzalez-Guillen, Joselyn
Guerra, Nathalia
Guerrero, Juan
Kaur, Simranjit
Khalid, Hemza
Khousakoune, Paris
Klapperich, Jaylynn
Lane, Matthew
Leija Frias, Xavian
Lemos, Miguel
Leon, Caleb
Leon, Charlene
Leon Martinez, Jose Antonio
Lima Sanchez, Andrea
Lizarraga, Keanna
Llamas, Ashlee
Lopez, Alexa
Lopez, Geneva
Lopez, Illiana
Lopez, Isabell
Lopez, Jose
Lopez, Leo
Lopez Calixtro, Carlos
Lopez Dominguez, Justin
Lopez Escobar, Hugo
Lopez Franco, Cesar
Lopez Gomez, Kevin
Lopez Jarquin, Brian
Lopez Preciado, Savannah
Lopez Rios, Juan
Lopez Rodriguez, Israel
Lopez Rodriguez, Josue
Lopez Toribio, Jose
Luis Guzman, Bryan
Luis Ruiz, Julisa
Lujan, Miyah
Luna, Jason
Luna, Ronni
Machnik, Luke
Macias, Fernando
Macias, Savanna
Maciel-Bejar, Jairo
Madrigal Cordova, Eriberto
Madrigal Ramirez, Cesar
Maldonado, Fabian
Maldonado, Jessica
Mandujano Ramirez, Abel
Mares Andrade, Natalee
Mariscal, Briseida
Mariscal Joya, Francisco
Marquez, Aiden
Martinez, Isaiah
Martinez, Jessica
Martinez Lizarraga, Adamaris
Martinez-Cabrera, Janet
Mason, Cadence
Mata, Joshua
Matias Perez, Marco
Maya, Martin
Mayer Morin, Kyleigh
Mayorga, Annabelle
McColm, Allison
McCracken, Logan
Medina, Gloria
Mendez, Sahara
Mendez Sisneros, Ciara
Mendoza, Justin
Mendoza Echeverria, Moises
Mendoza Garcia, Salvador
Mendoza Lopez, Kevin
Mendoza-Calderon, Martin
Mingming, Jasmine
Miramontes, Benjamin
Miranda Cervantes, Agustin
Mohamed, Fidel
Monjaraz Fabian, Eduardo
Montemayor, Andrew
Montoya, Justise
Mora, Jaden
Mora, Matthew
Morales, John
Morales Almaraz, Jocelyn
Moreno, Destiny
Moreno, Diego
Moreno, Mia
Murillo Porras, Bryan
Muro, Caesar
Navarrete, Elias
Navarro, Gabriel
Navarro Cabrera, Juan Carlos
Nevarez, Alexis
Noriega, Ciclali
Ordaz, Saleene
Orejel-Cruz, Alexander
Orozco, Andrea
Ortiz Santos, Francisco
Osorio-Avila, Ashley
Osorno, Jorge
Pacheco, Ashley
Padilla, Kassandra
Pallares, Zachary
Pallesi, Emily
Palomares, Daylen
Panagos, Macie
Pantoja Gaytan, Masielle
Panu, Isha
Paz, Amarie
Pena, Joe
Perez, Angel
Perez, Elias
Perez, Estrellita
Perez, Lorenzo
Perez Gutierrez, Alejandro
Perez Juarez, Luis
Perez-Rafael, Elizabeth
Pichardo, Juana
Pineda Ramirez, Eric
Pintor, Yerlin
Platas, Isai
Porras, Emma
Quezada, Rachel
Quintana, Maddison
Quiroz, Jennifer
Ramirez, Gabriela
Ramirez, Jaden
Ramirez, Jolette
Ramirez, Mariah
Ramirez, Mariah
Ramirez, Mercedes
Ramirez, Saul
Ramirez Baez, Victoria
Ramirez Escamilla, Kaylee
Ramirez Garcia, Yuridia
Ramirez Lazaro, Alan
Ramirez Santos, Jesenia
Ramos, Diego
Ramos, Jesus
Ramos, Ryan
Rangel Lopez, Perla
Resendez, Angel
Reyes Barrita, Bryan
Reyes Barrita, Jiang
Reyes Cruz, Naidelyn
Reyes Fuentes, Leslie
Reyes Garcia, Roselyn
Reynoso, Janilynn
Rios Cortez, Angela
Rivera, Norfie
Rivera Silva, Dominic
Rocha, Alondra
Rocha, Francisco
Rodela, Brendan
Rodriguez, Elijah
Rodriguez, Hannah
Rodriguez, Michael
Rodriguez Espinoza, Chantel
Rodriguez Lucas, Ana
Rolon Ortega, Maria
Roman, Anthony
Romero, Judith
Roque, Jenna
Roque, Juan Jose
Roque, Sophia
Rubio, Donna
Ruiz, Alvina
Ruiz, America
Ruiz, Emmanuel
Ruiz, Zaira
Ruiz Rodriguez, Ashley
Runfola, Zyann Valeria
Russo, Elizabeth
Ruvalcaba, Isabella
Saetern, Anthony
Salas, Hennessy
Salazar, Gabriela
Salazar, Ivan
Salazar, Jesse
Salazar Alvarez, Nayeli
Salazar Ramirez, Jenny
Saldana-Torres, Luis
Saleh Ahmed, Mohamed
Salinas, Martin
Salinas Juarez, Javier
Sanchez, Aaron
Sanchez, Adan
Sanchez, Alexandra
Sanchez, Aylin
Sanchez, Kimberly
Sanchez, Leslie
Sanchez, Roberto
Sanchez, Stephanie
Sanchez Gomez, Jose
Sanchez-Ayala, Eileen
Santiago Amaya, Sareny
Santiago Merino, Javier
Santiago Orduno, Marcela
Santos Cruz, Minerva
Santos Ortiz, Irais
Sario Garcia, Juan
Segura, Anthony
Serapio Ortiz, Anthony
Sheehan, Sydney
Shook, Jaycee
Sierra, Makayla
Silva, Julissa
Singh, Alli
Singh, Ikattar
Solis, Daniel
Soria, Eduardo
Sosa, Nicholas
Sotelo Solis, Valerie
Soto-Reyes, Kimberly
Stamper, Ashley
Tanon, Daniella
Tapia Nolasco, Carmen
Tela, Abigail
Tohan, Palak
Toribio Castaneda, Jesus
Toribio-Castaneda, Cindy
Torres, Faith
Torres, Leah
Torres Escutia, Jose
Torres Soto, Mariana
Trejo, Fernando
Trejo, Samuel
Trevino, Monika
Trujillo, Eugene
Tucker, Bryson
Valdenegro Rocha, Julieta
Valdez, Ayden
Valdez, Dimytri
Valdez, Karissa
Valdez, Kassandra
Valdez, Nina
Valencia, Sergio
Valencia Castro, Wendy
Valente Gutierrez, Daisy
Valle, Jacob
Vargas, Emma
Vargas, Kobe
Vargas Gutierrez, Perla
Vargas Leon, Annie
Vargas Manriquez, Jesus
Vasquez, Alyssa
Vasquez, Anthony
Vasquez, Antonio
Vasquez Gonzalez, Bryan
Vasquez, Mexilli
Vasquez Lopez, Kayla
Vasquez Matias, Emir Alonso
Vasquez Morfin, Philip
Vasquez Ybarra, Elijah
Vazquez, Lilly
Velasco Rosario, Matias
Velazquez Manzano, Stephanie
Velazquez Rodriguez, James
Venegas, Salmay
Veneges, Malory
Ventura, Brisa
Verduzco, Isabella
Verduzco, Richard
Villalobos, George
Villasenor, Mariano
Viramontes, Malen
Viveros, Alexis
Walker, Kyrie
Williams-Pratt, Hayllee
Wilson, Samantha
Winter, Grace
Yanez, Ava
Yepez Ramirez, Dayanara
Zapata, Viviana
Zarate, Benjamin
Zavala, Anthony
Zavala, Jacob
Zavala, Victor
Zavala Sandoval, Andres
Zavala Sandoval, Jose
Zuniga, Kianna
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
