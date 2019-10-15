{{featured_button_text}}

FRESNO – The Kingsburg man in custody at the Fresno County Jail for the murders of his ex-wife and former mother-in-law has died from medical complications, a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department said.

Alan DuPras, 55, died today, Oct. 15, while he was at the Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

DuPras had originally been booked into the jail Sept. 25, 2018. He was transferred to the hospital on Oct. 6 and had remained there until he died.

He had been accused of murdering his ex-wife, Jennifer DuPras, 55, and her mother, Cynthia Houk, 88, who were killed in December 2017.

“No further details are available at this time,” the Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Tony Botti said in the release.

